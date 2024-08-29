Video shows armed Venezuelan migrant gang take over apartment complex Harrowing new footage appears to capture the moment an armed Venezuelan gang seized control of an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

Harrowing new footage has captured the moment an alleged Venezuelan gang seized control of an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.The heavily-armed mob are seen storming through the residence brandishing guns in the video that emerged on Wednesday. A man in a hoodie lugs a high-powered rifle and pounds on a door in the building, while several others wield pistols.A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!' local council member Danielle Jurinsky wrote on Twitter.Cops refused to confirm whether the gunmen belong to the infamous Tren de Aragua cartel, but council member Jurinksy told Fox 31 that the building had been overrun by a Venezuelan gang.'This isn’t just Americans. Other Venezuelans are being extorted by this gang,” Jurinsky said.The footage comes as the migrant crisis under 'border czar' Kamala Harris has spiraled into chaos. The Venezuelan Tren de Aragua mob has established footholds across the country, including in Colorado.This is a invasion and the Biden-Harris administration is nowhere to be found.Auora Colorado is being taken over by Venezuelan gangs thanks to open borders.