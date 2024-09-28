International The first US Peace Corps volunteers return to El Salvador since leaving in 2016 because of violence

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — U.S. Peace Corps volunteers returned to El Salvador Friday for the first time since the American force left in 2016 because of violence in the Central American country.

It was the latest sign of a thaw in U.S. relations with El Salvador, whose President Nayib Bukele was once shunned because of his harsh crackdown on street gangs.

It was also a sign of how much Bukele’s widespread arrests of suspected gang members - which also jailed a considerable number of apparently innocent young men - has reduced the country’s once-fearsome homicide rate.

The Peace Corps said the first nine volunteers would work on community economic development, education, and youth initiatives. All nine had previously worked two-year stints in other Central American countries.
“Today is not just a celebration, it’s a commitment to continue building on the decades-long partnership with the people of El Salvador,” said Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn.

More than 2,300 Peace Corps Volunteers had worked in El Salvador since 1962. The Peace Corps volunteers left after El Salvador’s gang-fueled homicide rate reached a high of 106 murders per 100,000 inhabitants on 2015. That year there were 6,658 killings in the country of 6.3 million.

Under a state of emergency originally declared in 2022 and still in effect, Bukele’s government has rounded up about 81,900 suspected gang members in sweeps that rights groups say are often arbitrary, based on a person’s appearance or where they live. The government has had to release about 7,000 people because of a lack of evidence.

In July, the human rights organization Cristosal said at least 261 people have died in prisons during the crackdown.

While the government is accused of committing mass human rights abuses in the crackdown, Bukele remains highly popular in El Salvador because homicide rates sharply dipped following the detentions. The Central American nation went from being one of the most dangerous countries in the world to having the lowest homicide rate in the region.

In all of 2023, the country saw only 214 homicides, and 116 so far in 2024.

Bukele rode that popularity into reelection in February, despite the country’s constitution prohibiting second terms for presidents. The United States did not object and sent a high-level delegation to his inauguration for a second term.

https://apnews.com/article/el-salva...ce-crackdown-19da0bd2033789da73cbd9172901b181
 

Human rights body urges El Salvador to end state of emergency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights urged El Salvador Wednesday to end the more than two-year state of emergency, which has suspended fundamental civil rights while the government pursued the country’s powerful street gangs.

The regional human rights body noted that plunging rates of violence in El Salvador made clear that the state of emergency was no longer justifiable.

“They show the emergency situation has been overcome and thus a situation that justifies maintaining active the suspension of rights and protections in line with the American Convention no longer exists,” the commission said in a report.

El Salvador’s Congress granted President Nayib Bukele extraordinary powers to take on the gangs in March 2022 after a surge in gang violence. Since then, lawmakers have renewed the special powers every month, including this Tuesday.
Human and civil rights organizations have argued that the gangs could be pursued without the suspension of such rights as access to a lawyer or being told why police are arresting you. They argue that there has been little due process in the more than 80,000 arrests made.

Last week, Bukele said in a magazine interview that the security gains made in the past two years could be maintained without the state of emergency, but that more gang members needed to be arrested to ensure they did not re-establish themselves.



The human rights commission cited arbitrary arrests, the lack of evidence presented against those arrested, mass hearings, little access to defense lawyers among the troubling aspects of the crackdown. Other organizations have emphasized mounting deaths of suspects held in prison while awaiting trial.

Despite those measures, Bukele’s crackdown has been widely popular and he was elected to a second term by a huge margin earlier this year.

The gangs once dominated daily life for much of the Salvadoran population, preying on their children, extorting their businesses and filling the country’s streets with bodies. Less than a decade ago it was considered one of the world’s deadliest countries.
https://apnews.com/article/el-salva...rights-gangs-369838a40503c8ce703ecd2bf9f3dc4b
 
What Bukele has done is breathtaking, and I hope he doesn’t ruin his legacy by trying to be President for life. Latin America needs these police-states, unfortunately. Not necessarily dictatorships, but a justice system that is disproportionately in favor of the law.
 
Basically anybody Salvadoran who approached our border over the last 3-4 years should be assumed a gangbanger or economic migrant and immediately expelled.

Gang violence eradicated by Based Bukele. Only a gangbanger wants to escape.

It shows what an operating pair of balls can accomplish.
 
