Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz Feb.8th ESPN

Good fight, fair play to Teo for taking a tough, high risk low reward match up
 
How good is Ortiz? I know he lost to Lomachenko but I didn't see that match.
 
Ortiz's rise has been fun to watch. His fight vs Adorno is perhaps my favorite 8 round fight after. Will be interesting to see what Teo's mental state is like leading up to this one. Good fight TR!
 
RizinSon88 said:
How good is Ortiz? I know he lost to Lomachenko but I didn't see that match.
Pretty good. He gave Loma all he could handle in their fight (at 135) but he doesn't have pop. Thing is, this is at 140 lbs. I haven't seen Ortiz fight there yet. Unless this is his debut?

Edit. Ortiz fights at 140 now apparently. He made his debut there in his last fight against Antonio Moran. Won by UD.
 
Boxiana said:
Good fight, fair play to Teo for taking a tough, high risk low reward match up
I don't see how this is a better play for Teo than fighting Matias.

Matias is a higher risk and higher reward fight that the fans would actually find quite compelling. If Teo loses to Ortiz (a possibility), this would be disastrous. A win does not move the needle much for him.
 
that Indian said:
I don't see how this is a better play for Teo than fighting Matias.

Matias is a higher risk and higher reward fight that the fans would actually find quite compelling. If Teo loses to Ortiz (a possibility), this would be disastrous. A win does not move the needle much for him.
Yep. I'd much rather see a Teo vs Subriel title unification. This isn't a bad fight though. It just doesn't make any sense for Teo. It's not like Ortiz is his mandatory.
 
that Indian said:
I don't see how this is a better play for Teo than fighting Matias.

Matias is a higher risk and higher reward fight that the fans would actually find quite compelling. If Teo loses to Ortiz (a possibility), this would be disastrous. A win does not move the needle much for him.
I see this as more of a rebuilding fight for Lopez, albeit against a legit opponent
 
Boxiana said:
I see this as more of a rebuilding fight for Lopez, albeit against a legit opponent
Hey that's fair but Teo doesn't really do rebuild fights and he done built already coming off the Taylor win, plus there are better rebuild fights outside of J. Ortiz

The most compelling logic I see here is an opportunity for Lopez to further establish superiority over Loma by punching in a more dominant performance versus a common opponent
 
Boxiana said:
I see this as more of a rebuilding fight for Lopez, albeit against a legit opponent
Rebuilding from what? His career all-time highest achievement in his last fight? Lopez is on fire right now.

This fight… sucks. I’m sure they’ll put on a good show, but this is literally Loma’s leftovers regrouping a weight up and probably still doesn’t have pop. Guess we aren’t getting the big fights we were drooling over any time soon.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Rebuilding from what? His career all-time highest achievement in his last fight? Lopez is on fire right now.

This fight… sucks. I’m sure they’ll put on a good show, but this is literally Loma’s leftovers regrouping a weight up and probably still doesn’t have pop. Guess we aren’t getting the big fights we were drooling over any time soon.
I’d rate his Loma win above a lackluster Taylor and he looked a mental mess after the Martin fight, so yeah, rebuilding.

Agree there are better fights to be made, but Ortiz put on a really good performance against Loma and shouldn’t be a pushover.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
I’m glad they are having the match in the middle of a circus event. I’ll being the wife and kids to watch the lions and elephants while I focus on what really matters, the ring girls riding the elephants and swings.

randomg1t said:
meh, lopez could've done better than this.
Boxing gonna boxing.

If the Japanese fans werent so loyal to Nouya, Bob wouldn't give him good fights so regularly either. Has nothing to do with his actual accomplishments or performance, which is why Bud’s career was pooped on for years.
 
