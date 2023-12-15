Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz Feb.8th ESPN

Pretty good. He gave Loma all he could handle in their fight (at 135) but he doesn't have pop. Thing is, this is at 140 lbs. I haven't seen Ortiz fight there yet. Unless this is his debut?How good is Ortiz? I know he lost to Lomachenko but I didn't see that match.
I don't see how this is a better play for Teo than fighting Matias.Good fight, fair play to Teo for taking a tough, high risk low reward match up
Matias is a higher risk and higher reward fight that the fans would actually find quite compelling. If Teo loses to Ortiz (a possibility), this would be disastrous. A win does not move the needle much for him.
I see this as more of a rebuilding fight for Lopez, albeit against a legit opponent
Hey that's fair but Teo doesn't really do rebuild fights and he done built already coming off the Taylor win, plus there are better rebuild fights outside of J. Ortiz
Rebuilding from what? His career all-time highest achievement in his last fight? Lopez is on fire right now.
I'd rate his Loma win above a lackluster Taylor and he looked a mental mess after the Martin fight, so yeah, rebuilding.
This fight… sucks. I’m sure they’ll put on a good show, but this is literally Loma’s leftovers regrouping a weight up and probably still doesn’t have pop. Guess we aren’t getting the big fights we were drooling over any time soon.
Boxing gonna boxing.meh, lopez could've done better than this.