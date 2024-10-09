Tatsuro Taira vs. Brandon Royval: Will Taira Continue His Ascent?

Alright, Sherbums, let’s talk about this weekend’s fight between Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Royval. Taira’s been looking like the next big thing in the flyweight division—undefeated and showing a well-rounded game that has a lot of people buzzing about his championship potential.

But standing in his way is Royval, the always dangerous, unpredictable brawler who’s been in there with the best of the best. He’s got the experience and a chaotic style that can turn any fight into a wild scramble.

So what do you think? Can Tatsuro Taira rise through the ranks and become a future champion? Or will Brandon Royval stop Taira’s ascent and remind everyone why he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the division?

Ride ends here for Taira. he's up against the best Flyweight in the world.


I actually would love to see him win this fight but I dont see it happening. 2 of my favorite fighters.
 
This is a huge test for Taira. If he can beat Royval it's time to start talking about a title shot.
 
