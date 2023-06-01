Its time to call it as it is Tanks handlers and team dont have faith in him against the real dawgs at weight.



Floyd used Lomas name as a threat to keep Tank in line years ago lmaooooo "dont make me book the Loma fight"



Theyre gonna cash out as much as they can and milk this fake imaginary P4P level hes not at and never have him in there with a Shakur, Keyshawn, Haney, Andy