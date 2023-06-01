I also heard that one … but I hope it’s not true …I heard Chris Colbert will be the opponent for a homecoming fight in Baltimore.
Top Rank is setting up Loma vs Shakur.Where is the Shakur match tho?
Top Rank is setting up Loma vs Shakur.
Styles make fights though. Loma doesn't struggle against technicians but against bigger and stronger fighters who can rough him up. Not to mention Loma himself also looks levels above Haney.
I still pick Shakur to win since Loma has lost a step but the fight will be close.
Stopping lona would be insane. I don't see that happening but he def has the potential to shut him out