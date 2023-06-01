  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Tank Davis vs Pitbull Cruz 2 PBC PPV

Pitbull has to win on July 29th … I don’t see Haney fighting Tank … looks like he wants Prograis next …
 
Cruz did his best the first time around but it really seemed like Tank hurt his left hand as he was figuring him out in the middle rounds. I don’t think Pitbull does better in a rematch. Meh.
 
I heard Chris Colbert will be the opponent for a homecoming fight in Baltimore.
 
Cruz is the plan. If people are dumb enough to pay the money for matchups like this and Colbert, Davis has all incentive in world to make safe easy money. Haha, then rematch Garcia. Millions of dollars.
 
Looks like Tank is just another hype job clown. Cruz should never even be the back up. Fight Santos or someone else.
 
Why is Cruz even an option? Such a joke.
 
Where is the Shakur match tho?
 
Top Rank is setting up Loma vs Shakur.
Interesting and a solid match, however I'm sure whoever wins, there will be tons of accusations about a robbery afterwards.
 
Interesting and a solid match, however I'm sure whoever wins, there will be tons of accusations about a robbery afterwards.
Shakur looks levels above Haney, so Loma vs Shakur should not be close.
 
Shakur looks levels above Haney, so Loma vs Shakur should not be close.
Styles make fights though. Loma doesn’t struggle against technicians but against bigger and stronger fighters who can rough him up. Not to mention Loma himself also looks levels above Haney.

I still pick Shakur to win since Loma has lost a step but the fight will be close.
 
Its time to call it as it is Tanks handlers and team dont have faith in him against the real dawgs at weight.

Floyd used Lomas name as a threat to keep Tank in line years ago lmaooooo "dont make me book the Loma fight"

Theyre gonna cash out as much as they can and milk this fake imaginary P4P level hes not at and never have him in there with a Shakur, Keyshawn, Haney, Andy
 
Styles make fights though. Loma doesn't struggle against technicians but against bigger and stronger fighters who can rough him up. Not to mention Loma himself also looks levels above Haney.

I still pick Shakur to win since Loma has lost a step but the fight will be close.

I still pick Shakur to win since Loma has lost a step but the fight will be close.
I don’t know about Shakur being levels above a guy like Haney who’s actually proven himself against someone legitimate, but that kid certainly looks incredible when he operates. That last fight where he literally destroyed the guy to make a point, yeah his opponent was severely outmatched, but if THAT Shakur shows up I can see a stoppage vs Loma who’s definitely slowed down some.
 
I don't know about Shakur being levels above a guy like Haney who's actually proven himself against someone legitimate, but that kid certainly looks incredible when he operates. That last fight where he literally destroyed the guy to make a point, yeah his opponent was severely outmatched, but if THAT Shakur shows up I can see a stoppage vs Loma who's definitely slowed down some.
Stopping lona would be insane. I don’t see that happening but he def has the potential to shut him out
 
