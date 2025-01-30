Tank Abbott

  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

We often talk about his fights but rarely the dude

I’ve seen or heard less than a handful of interviews or talks with Tank. I’ve seen him weep live on air when talking about the time he had a liver transplant and suffered a stroke afterwards and how it put everything into perspective….then immediately stew in toxicity still hating on certain individuals of the sport ie Tito

I was never sure if he was hetero or not…he had this weird bear vibe going I have idea what to think when he’s talking like that and how he looks like my highschool physics teacher now

He stays in touch with some loses touch with others but he was always abrasive. Perfect word for him But when you put the voice to when he was a young skinhead and then it makes sense. Tank always seemed to be a little dark.

Definitely dangerous when he was younger. I think that was his biggest appeal. He looked like an actual murderer.

What else about Tank?

 
I love MMA, and have watched since a kid in the 90´s. I have and grew up with a gay brother. I NEVER once thought about (lol, not to mention "wasn't sure about") Tank friggin Abbott's sexuality, thought he was a bear, or anything remotely close to it. Revealing from OP indeed!
 
Reminds me of the some of the stories I heard a long time back. Tito and the $500 lol. Paul Herrera cigar-long KO thing was a new one I haven't heard before.
 
f52e55dcf6befff44464032205ce7d4f.gif
 
Why? Why do you care?

Now seems like an appropriate time so do a character assessment on the early UFC savate fighter who gave a "Roman Salute" maybe he tortured small animals or something. Shaved head? Suspect.

I have shaved my head since highschool, I look like a skinhead. I still dislike people I feel wronged me. I enjoy watching violence. I have mocked knocked out people. I used to love to fight. I've fought dirty. So what?

At UFC 32? Meadowlands NJ, Tito vs Elvis. Tank was in the crowd and hammed it up. He pretended to rush the cage and the crowd loved it. He had a lot of fans
 
He waz a really straight up nice guy when I met him at UFC 17.

We were driving around the hotel & surrounding area of teh event when we saw him walking. We hollered his name & hooted & hollered... & he waved us down for a ride to teh hotel. Of coarse we pulled over. He waz "wider" than expected... took oop my whole back seat. He insisted my friend stay up front while he got in back. We talked to him the whole time & he waz a very cool & down to earth guy, thanked us for teh ride & went on his way.
 
I have to agree. So long as men are fighting men and woman are fighting woman i've never once considered sexual orientation as a relevant factor.
 
