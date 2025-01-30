Tank Abbott

We often talk about his fights but rarely the dude



I’ve seen or heard less than a handful of interviews or talks with Tank. I’ve seen him weep live on air when talking about the time he had a liver transplant and suffered a stroke afterwards and how it put everything into perspective….then immediately stew in toxicity still hating on certain individuals of the sport ie Tito



I was never sure if he was hetero or not…he had this weird bear vibe going I have idea what to think when he’s talking like that and how he looks like my highschool physics teacher now



He stays in touch with some loses touch with others but he was always abrasive. Perfect word for him But when you put the voice to when he was a young skinhead and then it makes sense. Tank always seemed to be a little dark.



Definitely dangerous when he was younger. I think that was his biggest appeal. He looked like an actual murderer.



What else about Tank?



