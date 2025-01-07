  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Tang Kai (19-2), P4P best fighter in One ?

One despite not being as big as the UFC always has been a potential rival along with PFL. Among their rosters full of killers, one fighter stood out from the rest, a certain figher named Tang Kai.

Tang Kai boasts an incredible record of 19 wins with only 2 losses. Tang Kai had a record of 10–2 before joining One. A decent 9 win streaks that is worth of the utmost importance.
A world class boxing coach had claimed after watching his fights, that Tang Kai is a generational talent in boxing, even though, Tang Kai background is from wrestling, he started freestyle wrestling early on, with the goal to make it to the chinese olympic team, but he didn't make it, so he went toward the MMA path.

We believe Tang Kai to be the best fighter right now in the whole One roster, and to be the best chinese fighter worldwide. Technical fighter with a high level boxing game with devastating knockout power from both hands, and a well educated kicking game, Tang Kai displayed his impressive skills many times before as we can see here :







Tang Kai was nicknamed by some the korean killer after beating more than three koreans in a row

 
Above all these things, Tang Kai (19-2) will fight against a certain Akbar Abdullaev (11-0) this January 10 2025. His wrestling will be tested, an insider reported that Tang Kai bringed a russian wrestling coach from Dagestan to prepare meticulously for Akbar Abdullaev wrestling, himself being another wrestler.

Tang Kai claimed to the media that he is interesting in giving Akbar Abdulaev his first defeat.

Who will win this bouth ? - See here

Capture d'écran 2025-01-07 152645.png
 
Definitely a beast. I love Thanh Le as well, but Tang beat the shit out of him.
 
Yeah I still rate Kang but he was never in that fight at all. Just got bullied.
 
