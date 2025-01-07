Tang Kai (19-2), P4P best fighter in One ?

Ara tech
One despite not being as big as the UFC always has been a potential rival along with PFL. Among their rosters full of killers, one fighter stood out from the rest, a certain figher named Tang Kai.
Tang Kai boasts an incredible record of 19 wins with only 2 losses. Tang Kai had a record of 10–2 before joining One. A decent 9 win streaks that is worth of the utmost importance.
A world class boxing coach had claimed after watching his fights, that Tang Kai is a generational talent in boxing, even though, Tang Kai background is from wrestling, he started freestyle wrestling early on, with the goal to make it to the chinese olympic team, but he didn't make it, so he went toward the MMA path.
We believe Tang Kai to be the best fighter right now in the whole One roster, and to be the best chinese fighter worldwide. Technical fighter with a high level boxing game with devastating knockout power from both hands, and a well educated kicking game, Tang Kai displayed his impressive skills many times before as we can see here :
Tang Kai was nicknamed by some the korean killer after beating more than three koreans in a row
