Clearly, the fight of the year. Tang Kai is described by many as a boxing prodigy in term of striking, and Akbar Abdullaev is another prodigy among prodigies. 2025 is starting well for One."Tang Kai wants to welcome Akbar Abdullaev as the new challenger. Tang Kai have claimed that he wants give Akbar Abdullaev his first defeat." Media source"When it comes to my wrestling, many people say they were surprised, but you guys need to understand, since childhood, I was wrestling. If you Google Kyrgyzstan, we have one of the best teams in the world. Wrestling is pretty big in Kyrgyzstan. And I [have been] wrestling since childhood" Akbar Abdullaev"I'm not gonna do anything new. It's gonna be the same strategy, because he's also really strong [in the standup]. He's a pretty good striker. I'm pretty sure we're going to do the same things we do well. We're gonna be striking, but at the same time, we're gonna do wrestling too," Akbar Abdullaev said."I'm going to win. At the same time, I'm pretty confident of my skills. I'm pretty confident about all my weapons and I'm gonna use it and I'm gonna win." Akbar Abdullaev