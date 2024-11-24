  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

PBP ONE Fight Night 27: Tang Kai (19-2) vs Akbar Abdullaev (11-0) - Jan. 10, 8PM ET / 5PM PT

jpRjbRp.jpeg


One of the biggest fight of 2025 yet to be annouced :

Date : January 10, 2025
Location : Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Tang Kai who is clearly a generational talent is fighting Akbar Abdullaev who is another generational talent ( 11-0, undefeated and with a 100% finish rate)

Sanzhar Zakirov (21 years old, 12-0) who is another prospect is getting tested against a japanese veteran. The rest of the card is decent and not dissapointing.

MMA bouts :

Tang Kai (19-2) vs Akbar Abdullaev (11-0)
Sanzhar Zakirov (12-0) vs Tatsumitsu Wada (25-12)
Denice Zamboanga (11-2) vs Alyona Rassohyna (13-5)
Aaron Canarte (10-2) vs Timofey Nastyukhin (14-8)
Meng Bo (27-7) vs Chihiro Sawada (8-0)

Capture d'écran 2024-11-24 123544.pngCapture d'écran 2024-11-24 123551.png
 
Clearly, the fight of the year. Tang Kai is described by many as a boxing prodigy in term of striking, and Akbar Abdullaev is another prodigy among prodigies. 2025 is starting well for One.

Capture d'écran 2024-12-12 165214.png

"Tang Kai wants to welcome Akbar Abdullaev as the new challenger. Tang Kai have claimed that he wants give Akbar Abdullaev his first defeat." Media source


Capture d'écran 2024-12-12 164713.png


"When it comes to my wrestling, many people say they were surprised, but you guys need to understand, since childhood, I was wrestling. If you Google Kyrgyzstan, we have one of the best teams in the world. Wrestling is pretty big in Kyrgyzstan. And I [have been] wrestling since childhood" Akbar Abdullaev

"I'm not gonna do anything new. It's gonna be the same strategy, because he's also really strong [in the standup]. He's a pretty good striker. I'm pretty sure we're going to do the same things we do well. We're gonna be striking, but at the same time, we're gonna do wrestling too," Akbar Abdullaev said.

"I'm going to win. At the same time, I'm pretty confident of my skills. I'm pretty confident about all my weapons and I'm gonna use it and I'm gonna win." Akbar Abdullaev


Capture d'écran 2024-12-12 164741.png
 
Aaron Cañarte. Hope he can get a win and turn things around.
 
Mongolian caveman takes another arm home with him. That slo-mo was painful to watch.
 
