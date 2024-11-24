Ara tech
One of the biggest fight of 2025 yet to be annouced :
Date : January 10, 2025
Location : Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand
Tang Kai who is clearly a generational talent is fighting Akbar Abdullaev who is another generational talent ( 11-0, undefeated and with a 100% finish rate)
Sanzhar Zakirov (21 years old, 12-0) who is another prospect is getting tested against a japanese veteran. The rest of the card is decent and not dissapointing.
MMA bouts :
Tang Kai (19-2) vs Akbar Abdullaev (11-0)
Sanzhar Zakirov (12-0) vs Tatsumitsu Wada (25-12)
Denice Zamboanga (11-2) vs Alyona Rassohyna (13-5)
Aaron Canarte (10-2) vs Timofey Nastyukhin (14-8)
Meng Bo (27-7) vs Chihiro Sawada (8-0)
