Akbar Abdullaev, generational talent, the future (12-0) 100% finish rate

1-) Who is Akbar Abdullaev ?

Akbar Abdullaev at only 27 years old display a record of 12 bouts for 12 wins with an impressive legendary 100% finish rates.

2-) Background
Started freestyle wrestling in his youth in his homeland (Kyrgyzstan)
Trained a lot in Russia since many years
3-) Status
P4P n°1 fighter in One featherweight division (70 KG)
One FC champ
4-0 in One
P4P n°2 70 kg fighter outside the UFC behind Usman Nurmagomedov (P4P n°1)

4-) Recent bouts

Destroyed Ho Taek Oh who was 9-2 in the first round

Killed Aaron Canarte who was 10-0 in the first round

Crushed Halil Amir who was 10-0 in the second round


Won the One featherweight title by beating Tang Kai who was 19-2 in a fifth round finish


4-) What's next ?
Who would be next ? A fight against Shamil Gasanov (14-1) ? A rematch ? Akbar Abdulaev in the next years could move a weight class up and challenge Alibeg Rasulov (14-0) or Christian Lee (17-4)
This is greatness in the making. Could One make event in Kyrgyzstan with Akbar Abdulaev in main event, making him a PPV star, conquering the Kyrgyzstan market like One used to host event in Myanmar with Aung La Sang ?

Capture d'écran 2025-01-11 171235.png
 
