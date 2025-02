Kade Ruotolo (3-0), Elite BJJ in MMA, Next ONE Champion

Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG.

Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG.

Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG.

Hello friends,Since BJJ is known to pay handsomely at the top, at least in the US, because of that it is rare to see a well decorated BJJ athlete to compete in MMA. Gary Tonon had some success in One, and built an impressive record of 9-1 who deserves an honorable mention.But today, we will be talking about Kade Ruotolo who is actually 3-0 with 100 % finish rates in the first round !In other words, a fighter who deserve your attention.Kade Ruotolo BJJ record --> here The Ruotolo style can be described as very aggressive, scrambles and submissions from everywhere, with a strong taste for darces and heel hooks, a strong back control with a lethal RNC and a very good wrestling game.The question is, how far Kade can go in MMA ? One welterweight divsion is getting more and more competitive.Christian Lee (17-4) , Alibeg Rasulov (14-0), Rae Yoon Ok (17-5), Roberto Soldic (21-4) are tougher challenges that still need to be overcome. These bouts could happen in the WW or as a catch weight. Plus Kade has a huge fanbase, he clearly a valuable asset to One.Kade ruotolo according to some source weight around 77-80 KG.Here are ONE weightclasses around his weight.There a lot of good fights in all these divisions, especially in LW and WW but if not for a title, catch weight bouts are possible to occur.Here are all of his three performances in MMA.Kade made his debut against a 2-1 fighter, took his back and finished him with an RNC.He fought a pakistani with a 10-4 record, someone with a lot more MMA experience. The gap was huge for a 1-0 fighter, but he managed to finish him up. Caught him with an overhand, before getting a darce.The third bout was against a 7-0 undefeated guy from Argentina. That was when Kade was 2-0. He suffered the same fate than his previous opponent.