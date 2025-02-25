Kade Ruotolo (3-0), Elite BJJ in MMA, Next ONE Champion

Ara tech
Hello friends,
Since BJJ is known to pay handsomely at the top, at least in the US, because of that it is rare to see a well decorated BJJ athlete to compete in MMA.
Gary Tonon had some success in One, and built an impressive record of 9-1 who deserves an honorable mention.
But today, we will be talking about Kade Ruotolo who is actually 3-0 with 100 % finish rates in the first round !
In other words, a fighter who deserve your attention.
Kade Ruotolo BJJ record --> here
The Ruotolo style can be described as very aggressive, scrambles and submissions from everywhere, with a strong taste for darces and heel hooks, a strong back control with a lethal RNC and a very good wrestling game.
The question is, how far Kade can go in MMA ? One welterweight divsion is getting more and more competitive.
Christian Lee (17-4) , Alibeg Rasulov (14-0), Rae Yoon Ok (17-5), Roberto Soldic (21-4) are tougher challenges that still need to be overcome. These bouts could happen in the WW or as a catch weight. Plus Kade has a huge fanbase, he clearly a valuable asset to One.
Kade ruotolo according to some source weight around 77-80 KG.
Here are ONE weightclasses around his weight.
Here are all of his three performances in MMA.
First bout :
Kade made his debut against a 2-1 fighter, took his back and finished him with an RNC.
Second bout :
He fought a pakistani with a 10-4 record, someone with a lot more MMA experience. The gap was huge for a 1-0 fighter, but he managed to finish him up. Caught him with an overhand, before getting a darce.
Third bout :
The third bout was against a 7-0 undefeated guy from Argentina. That was when Kade was 2-0. He suffered the same fate than his previous opponent.
- Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG.
- Welterweight: 77.2 KG – 83.9 KG.
- Lightweight: 70.4 KG – 77.1 KG.
