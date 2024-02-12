I Fusion I
@Brown
Dec 30, 2020
- 4,524
- 2,469
Pretty self explaining.
I'm diagnosed (long short story I suspect but don't have the means to explore further) and I'm trying to study, took meds even...I'm not doing really well.
Got any tips?
It is nearly impossible or need extreme work? I guess, some are just very unlucky when it comes to genetics in the first place.
