Social Studying With ADHD - How Hard It Is?

Pretty self explaining.

I'm diagnosed (long short story I suspect but don't have the means to explore further) and I'm trying to study, took meds even...I'm not doing really well.

Got any tips?

It is nearly impossible or need extreme work? I guess, some are just very unlucky when it comes to genetics in the first place.
 
Try a study group...

You get to discuss ideas face to face and save yourself from endless reading

It can also be a social get together...
 
It's tough no doubt, you just have to stop with the self pity and pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Like 9 million people have ADHD in the US.

For our most difficult physics classes, we had TA tutoring sessions twice a week. I don't think I ever missed those. Find resources at your school to help you.
 
