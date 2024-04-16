Effect of fasting on cancer: A narrative review of scientific evidence Emerging evidence suggests that fasting could play a key role in cancer treatment by fostering conditions that limit cancer cells' adaptability, survival, and growth. Fasting could increase the effectiveness of cancer treatments and limit adverse events. ...

Effect of fasting on cancer: A narrative review of scientific evidence​

At first glance, it seems Ryan Garcia is being Ryan Gracia...But I've always wondered what I'd do if I was diagnosed with cancer and couldn't afford treatment.*Fast for 2 months straight, drinking only water, tea, and coffee.*Only calories would be from needed vitamins.-The plan is to force my body to eat the cancer.-Then I'd go back in and check to see if the cancer was still growing, or getting smaller.This wouldn't be applicable for come cancers, like in the brain, but who knows.And apparently that fantasy plan... isn't as crackpot crazy as I thought.Yes, it says 'Fasting could increase the effectiveness of cancer treatments and limit adverse events,' but its practically impossible for a study to be done with enough patients refusing all modern cancer trestments and exclusively fasting with absolutely no callorie consumption for semi-long term results.And pointing that out isn't an excuse to believe the theory of exclusively fasting for a cancer treatment would be effective way to kill it completely. It may pause its growth, or slowly lessen its size, but how far would someone have to go to completely kill it?Guess it depends on... *the specific cancer.(There's more than one, not just which area of the body its located).*The size of the cancer. (Stage 1, 2, 3, or 4)*...and I'm sure there may be a few more factors, but that's why this may be an interesting topic to discuss.I may be talking out of my colon, which may be completely filled up with Stage 4 cancer shit as I type this.