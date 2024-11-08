Stipe has literally no wins over anyone on the UFC roster

All his peers aged out of the sport and he refused to fight any of the new guys that replaced them. But we are supposed to believe he is a legit opponent for Jones.



Here's another interesting stat. Out of everyone Stipe has ever fought, the only two who aren't either retired from the sport or completely washed are Ngannou and......Phil De Fries. Dude is actually on a run in KSW. Good for him.



This is entirely Stipe's fault. He could have tried to get back to title contention years ago by challenging himself against the new contenders. But he's basically been retired since that knockout loss to Ngannou 3 and a half years ago and he also spent the 3 years previous to that fighting no one but a DC in his 40s who retired immediately after their trilogy. That's 6 and a half years of not fighting any of the new contenders. That's insane. He makes Colby look like Alex Pereira.