Stipe has literally no wins over anyone on the UFC roster

All his peers aged out of the sport and he refused to fight any of the new guys that replaced them. But we are supposed to believe he is a legit opponent for Jones.

Here's another interesting stat. Out of everyone Stipe has ever fought, the only two who aren't either retired from the sport or completely washed are Ngannou and......Phil De Fries. Dude is actually on a run in KSW. Good for him.

This is entirely Stipe's fault. He could have tried to get back to title contention years ago by challenging himself against the new contenders. But he's basically been retired since that knockout loss to Ngannou 3 and a half years ago and he also spent the 3 years previous to that fighting no one but a DC in his 40s who retired immediately after their trilogy. That's 6 and a half years of not fighting any of the new contenders. That's insane. He makes Colby look like Alex Pereira.
 
If Jon didn't call him out, he wouldn't have been fighting most likely. So yeah, he was as good as retired. After having had grueling wars with DC where he almost lost his vision, had I think a couple of surgeries & probably still has diminished vision and then getting flattened by Ngannou.. I don't blame him for calling it quits.

Jon saw an easy prey in him because of that, obviously. Hopefully Stipe can come back in some kind of remarkable shape, but it's unlikely after a few years of retirement, IMO.
 
Jones last defences at lhw are worse in comparison.
Stipe went to war and has wins with two former champions, Jones has "bad" wins with guys that dropped immediatly from the top of their category... and the only still active are the likes of Smith and Gane IIRC.
 
Bring back Joey Beltran, Roy Nelson, and Fabio Maldonado.
 
