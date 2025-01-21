Special Forces Influencers

The youtube algorithm has been showing me videos of former special forces/ black ops guys talking to each other about their experiences on podcasts.

At first I wondered if these were real. Any dude can record himself in a dimly lit room and make up stories of him being a badass.

Maybe it's my conception of combat vets is that they stoicly keep their experiences to themselves for the most part. They don't really brag about killing other people.

Especially spec ops guys since a lot of what they do is classified. I always imagined them as people who keep shit close to the chest and avoid attention since their job calls for it.



But here are these videos of guys who are former Seals, green berets, etc. who are talking about how many people they killed in some of them.

I did not imagine special forces guys becoming influencers on social media.



Are these guys real? If they are, how much of what they say is real or permitted for them to disclose? Is this a psy op/recruitment tool by the military?

What do you guys think about this?