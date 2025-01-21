  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Special Forces Influencers

The youtube algorithm has been showing me videos of former special forces/ black ops guys talking to each other about their experiences on podcasts.
At first I wondered if these were real. Any dude can record himself in a dimly lit room and make up stories of him being a badass.
Maybe it's my conception of combat vets is that they stoicly keep their experiences to themselves for the most part. They don't really brag about killing other people.
Especially spec ops guys since a lot of what they do is classified. I always imagined them as people who keep shit close to the chest and avoid attention since their job calls for it.

But here are these videos of guys who are former Seals, green berets, etc. who are talking about how many people they killed in some of them.
I did not imagine special forces guys becoming influencers on social media.

Are these guys real? If they are, how much of what they say is real or permitted for them to disclose? Is this a psy op/recruitment tool by the military?
What do you guys think about this?
 
My dad was British Army and for a while he ran an Adventure Place in Bavaria, Germany, and he'd get SAS/SBS guys there from time to time.

He always said they were just like regular troops. They blended in, joked around, but never talked about what they did or even advertised who they were.

He told me one time he got up one the morning to start preparing the breakfast and found that all the SAS guys had vanished overnight. He had no idea. But they left all their rooms tidy and had made all their beds
 
