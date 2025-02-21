Hog-train
Ever notice content propping up how awesome some Chinese cities are on Youtube?
The CCP and Chinese agencies are paying influencers to do these lame ass videos. And they're paying Youtube to prop up the videos on people's feeds while shadow banning videos critical of China.
They're trying to prop up their soft power. But no matter how hard they try, they're just lame and corny AF.
The vast majority of travel bloggers talking about China are paid.
The one independent travel blogger who just told the unfiltered truth almost got jailed.
