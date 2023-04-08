Crime SOROS DA MEGA THREAD (Fulton County DA in big scandal)

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
29,866
Reaction score
27,467
So this story broke today or yesterday and I thought it was interesting not just because what seems to be another Soros DA going after someone unjustly. But also just for the case itself, how you feel if someone is blocked in traffic and an AK pointed at them, surely we all agree someone should be able to defend them self? That is the basis of order, which then creates law.

can people not defend themselves? I think the governor should remove this DA the way Desantis removed another soros backed one.

this is to make people scared to exercise their constitutional right to defend yourself, just like they want to silence free speech, fair elections, etc.

Elron even commenting on this. Brings more attention to soros backed DAs, just like the Cash App guy in San Francisco recently, Bragg of course.





Keep in mind Kim Foxx in Chicago interferes with regarding juicy case but also allows violent criminals out





Lesser known but literal election interference against sitting governor who was basically forced to resign due to headlines lol. Sound familiar? Meanwhile, how is the crime in her district?

oh and colluded with former FBI person with fake evidence lol <45><45>

https://apnews.com/article/8172e48bb5f74427a315ab8322542338





there are several others that make headlines like Gascon in LA. The one in SF that was actually recalled, I guess another soros back ones is there now? Lol
 
Spetsnaz77 said:
We have one in St Louis... An absolute disaster. Largely voted in by white liberal rejects
Click to expand...

i cited that one. State Supreme Court fined her and reprimanded her lol. Why they didn’t remove her license is beyond me. Or the governor remove her.
 
Who would have guessed that liberals are lacking in morals? Certainly not all the moraless liberal degenerates on this site screeeeeeeeing as they defend the most reprehensible of human behaviors.

Summed up nicely by God:

...they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
 
People really think Alvin Bragg only won because he had Soros money?
 
And yes we know the argument that there is amazingly less crime, because that is fact and not because these DAs reduce or drop charges.

And yes we know the argument that tens of millions of funding from Soros have gone to these people over several years now, but somehow these people have no connection to him and seemingly magically get the cash funding each time.

great arguments. Just a preemptive blaneket response
 
cottagecheesefan said:
And yes we know the argument that there is amazingly less crime, because that is fact and not because these DAs reduce or drop charges.

And yes we know the argument that tens of millions of funding from Soros have gone to these people over several years now, but somehow these people have no connection to him and seemingly magically get the cash funding each time.

great arguments. Just a preemptive blaneket response
Click to expand...
Tens of millions? Soros donated 1 million (if not, less) to Bragg.





Hillary-backed billionaire Farhadian Weinstein raised $13M from billionaire bankers and still lost to Bragg

 
Last edited:
Queen B said:
Tens of millions? Soros donated 1 million (if not, less) to Bragg.
Bragg used a total $2M

Hillary-backed billionaire Farhadian Weinstein raised $13M from billionaire bankers and still lost
Click to expand...

yes. Tens of millions over years. They cannot backtrack praising soros for this for years, just people not paying attention only to now say of course he doesn’t do anything!

This is politico in 2016 lol.

https://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/george-soros-criminal-justice-reform-227519

George Soros’ quiet overhaul of the U.S. justice system
90


Billionaire financier Geoge Soros has channeled more than $3 million into seven local district attorney campaigns in six states over the past year. | AP Photo

2018

https://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-prosecutor-campaign-20180523-story.html

Here’s why George Soros, liberal groups are spending big to help decide who’s your next D.A.
80

New York billionaire George Soros headlines a consortium of private funders targeting four of California’s 56 district attorney positions up for election June 5.
(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
 
2014, 50 million dollar grant to “end mass incarceration “ as these soros DAs are allowing criminals out in the street


ACLU Awarded $50 Million by Open Society Foundations to End Mass Incarceration

https://www.aclu.org/press-releases...en-society-foundations-end-mass-incarceration

https://californiaglobe.com/article...ion-into-gascons-race-for-los-angeles-da/amp/

Soros Dumps Another $2.5 Million into George Gascón’s Race for Los Angeles DA
‘Gascón is running on a promise of turning our court system upside down’
Screen-Shot-2020-09-28-at-9.58.45-AM.png
 
Welll to be fair soros’s donated a lot doesn’t mean they are all incompetent or should be removed .. the ones not doing their jobs of course …
 
ShadowRun said:
Welll to be fair soros’s donated a lot doesn’t mean they are all incompetent or should be removed .. the ones not doing their jobs of course …
Click to expand...
Well when a lot of these Soros funded DA's keep doing things to help criminals and then throw the book at people trying to defend themselves, it is more than just a coincidence.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
i cited that one. State Supreme Court fined her and reprimanded her lol. Why they didn’t remove her license is beyond me. Or the governor remove her.
Click to expand...

Just makes me believe there is something far deeper in play. She is objectively unqualified. There are horror stories about her office from people that worked there.
 
Last edited:
Tucker calling out governor abbot about this tonight. Probably because as mentioned Desantis removed a Soros DA for abusing their office. Courts also ruled in favor of Desantis over the matter

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Crime Desperate Newsom to intervene in Oakland to reduce crime
2
Replies
31
Views
925
HomeCheese
HomeCheese

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,617
Messages
55,155,132
Members
174,642
Latest member
tabascojet

Share this page

Back
Top