Movies Sony's MADAME WEB (Official Trailer, post #83)

Update: September 26, 2019

Sony Pictures Developing Spider-Man Spinoff MADAME WEB Live-Action Movie

Iv4lBZJ.jpg


Sony is continuing to spin its web of Spider-Man. The studio is developing a movie based on the Spider-Man character Madame Web, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

As first reported by Collider, the film has screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penning a script. The duo are behind Morbius, Jared Leto's Spider-Man spinoff about a living vampire. Sony's Palak Patel is overseeing the project. The studio declined to comment.

Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.

Sony has the film rights to both Spider-Man and numerous characters connected to him. In addition to Morbius, which opens July 31, 2020, the studio has Venom 2 and multiple Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follow-ups in the works. The Madame Web news comes weeks after the studio had a high-profile split with Marvel Studios over use of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the most recent film to star Tom Holland as the superhero, stands as Sony's highest-grossing movie ever with more than $1.12 billion globally.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/sony-developing-spider-man-spinoff-madame-web-1243674
 
I didn't know this character had enough story to make a movie about. In the 90s animated series, she was just Madame Exposition all the time. Shit, I didn't even know she was a mutant.
 
Horse Style said:
I didn't know this character had enough story to make a movie about. In the 90s animated series, she was just Madame Exposition all the time. Shit, I didn't even know she was a mutant.
Well she won't be a mutant in Sony's movie.
 
Sony is probably doubling down on the Spiderverse angle.
 
Some of the other movies at least use better known characters, webisodes or something could make sense.
Unless this is how she became blind and paralyzed it makes no sense at all.
 
That's a huge stretch to make a movie where she's the lead. Maybe they can get another hottie like Marisa Tomei for the role.
 
Why though?
How many useless spinoffs do they want?
 
LMAO. Just when I thought I'd seen it all. What's next a J. Jonah Jameson movie? Maybe an Aunt May movie?
 
Well who do they team her up with? I could see her and Spider-Woman as a mentor/protege type thing but Madame Web carrying her own movie?

As they said, she needs some character to handle the physical aspects of the action.
 
Morning Star said:
LMAO. Just when I thought I'd seen it all. What's next a J. Jonah Jameson movie? Maybe an Aunt May movie?
Hey if it’s JK Simmons, I’m on board. Cast Miles Teller as an aspiring journalist who Jameson continually berates and you’ve got something.
 
Morning Star said:
LMAO. Just when I thought I'd seen it all. What's next a J. Jonah Jameson movie? Maybe an Aunt May movie?
Back in 2014, Sony was considering an Aunt May movie.
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: November 10, 2014

Rumor: Sony Now Working on Aunt May Standalone Movie??

MSPn233.jpg


It's been obvious from the various and absolutely crazy rumors about upcoming Spider-Man movies that Sony is struggling to find a direction for the franchise and the crazier the rumors get the more it seems like they'd rather milk the property from every single angle rather than give the main character back to Marvel. What started as rumors of villain-centric series, The Sinister Six and Venom, has been transformed by the increasing chorus of disappointed sighs from Amazing Spider-Man 2 to Venom: Carnage and "a female lead Spider-Man movie" that might be a crazy movie codenamed Glass Ceiling that features female Spider-Man Universe characters that have never been team-up before in history, let alone on screen.

Now, Latino Review is reporting that Sony is pursuing an Aunt May movie. Yes, an Aunt May movie. A movie about Aunt May as a youth, before she was shouldered with the responsibility of raising Peter Parker. The target mood is some sort of espionage story in the vein of AMC's Mad Men, which sounds like a way of saying "classier Agent Carter."

Marvel released a Mark Millar-penned romance mini-series in 2003 called Trouble that they thought would be the new origin of Spider-Man. It featured teenage versions of Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Richard and Mary Parker. Through a convoluted series of events, May gets teen-pregnant by Richard but gave up baby Peter to Mary who takes the secret of Peter's true parentage to her grave. Spider-Man fans were not happy and the story didn't sell too well, so that was the end of any attempts to focus on young Aunt May and thereby Spider-Man's origin reverted back to not-being-the-child-of-Aunt-May.

Exclusive: Sony's Now Working on a Spider-Man-Less Aunt May Movie - Latino Review
Where's that bill russell yawn gif when you need it. (Posting gifs is annoying on mobile.)
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Back in 2014, Sony was considering an Aunt May movie.
That's what we're doing now? Making movies about tertiary characters in the comics?

Can't wait for the Childhood of Hawkeye's Wife movie or Betty Ross: The College Years movie.
 
<mma4>

I like it. It would be pretty awesome f they let Tom play her. It could be just a badass mutliverse verison of Tom as her and in another movie play verson. Tom could be abunch of badass spidermans now.
 
