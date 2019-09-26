Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: September 26, 2019
Sony Pictures Developing Spider-Man Spinoff MADAME WEB Live-Action Movie
Sony is continuing to spin its web of Spider-Man. The studio is developing a movie based on the Spider-Man character Madame Web, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
As first reported by Collider, the film has screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penning a script. The duo are behind Morbius, Jared Leto's Spider-Man spinoff about a living vampire. Sony's Palak Patel is overseeing the project. The studio declined to comment.
Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.
Sony has the film rights to both Spider-Man and numerous characters connected to him. In addition to Morbius, which opens July 31, 2020, the studio has Venom 2 and multiple Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follow-ups in the works. The Madame Web news comes weeks after the studio had a high-profile split with Marvel Studios over use of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the most recent film to star Tom Holland as the superhero, stands as Sony's highest-grossing movie ever with more than $1.12 billion globally.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/sony-developing-spider-man-spinoff-madame-web-1243674
