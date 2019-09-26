Update: November 10, 2014



Rumor: Sony Now Working on Aunt May Standalone Movie??

It's been obvious from the various and absolutely crazy rumors about upcoming Spider-Man movies that Sony is struggling to find a direction for the franchise and the crazier the rumors get the more it seems like they'd rather milk the property from every single angle rather than give the main character back to Marvel. What started as rumors of villain-centric series, The Sinister Six and Venom, has been transformed by the increasing chorus of disappointed sighs from Amazing Spider-Man 2 to Venom: Carnage and "a female lead Spider-Man movie" that might be a crazy movie codenamed Glass Ceiling that features female Spider-Man Universe characters that have never been team-up before in history, let alone on screen.Now, Latino Review is reporting that Sony is pursuing an Aunt May movie. Yes, an Aunt May movie. A movie about Aunt May as a youth, before she was shouldered with the responsibility of raising Peter Parker. The target mood is some sort of espionage story in the vein of AMC's Mad Men, which sounds like a way of saying "classier Agent Carter."Marvel released a Mark Millar-penned romance mini-series in 2003 called Trouble that they thought would be the new origin of Spider-Man. It featured teenage versions of Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Richard and Mary Parker. Through a convoluted series of events, May gets teen-pregnant by Richard but gave up baby Peter to Mary who takes the secret of Peter's true parentage to her grave. Spider-Man fans were not happy and the story didn't sell too well, so that was the end of any attempts to focus on young Aunt May and thereby Spider-Man's origin reverted back to not-being-the-child-of-Aunt-May.