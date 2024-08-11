Someone died at the Crossfit Games

I saw a thumbnail with that guy sitting on a gym safety mat and it said something about how death affects other athletes. Thought it meant someone close to him, not the actual guy in pic. Going check it out, thanks for the info.



Edit: Non official cliffs

Run / Swim event

Lazar is visually in distress, not in a group of swimmers

2 lifeguards are 10m away not reacting to it

He goes under, spectator jumps in to try and get to him

Lifeguards focus on spectator tell them to turn around

Finally get attention on Lazar underwater. Lifeguard paddles over and can't find him.

3 hours before recovery