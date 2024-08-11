Someone died at the Crossfit Games

I saw a thumbnail with that guy sitting on a gym safety mat and it said something about how death affects other athletes. Thought it meant someone close to him, not the actual guy in pic. Going check it out, thanks for the info.

Edit: Non official cliffs
Run / Swim event
Lazar is visually in distress, not in a group of swimmers
2 lifeguards are 10m away not reacting to it
He goes under, spectator jumps in to try and get to him
Lifeguards focus on spectator tell them to turn around
Finally get attention on Lazar underwater. Lifeguard paddles over and can't find him.
3 hours before recovery
 
Last edited:
The impending Elgintensity video is going to be brutal. I don't think he'll be disrespectful to the athlete that passed away but man....he isn't going to pull any punches.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,875
Messages
56,014,766
Members
175,032
Latest member
Dales miksov

Share this page

Back
Top