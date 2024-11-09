Social Some illegals may be voluntarily leaving

I work in the trades and I do side work in construction doing piece work and I work in the hotel industry where some temporary employees are getting paid under the table to clean rooms, etc..
so Trump winning has illegals very worried. and the word going around is that they're really contemplating leaving now before he's in office. They're literally afraid they're all going to be rounded up and shipped back leaving all their stuff here. And the biggest thing is that, I dont know if this is true or not, is they heard that if they don't leave now, they'll be blacklisted forever and can never come back. Whereas if they leave voluntarily they can apply for legally migrating to the US. this whole week, its' a lot of what they've just been talking about.
 
Aint none of my family leaving, we making plans for the next batch to arrive here in a few days for our big annual holiday bash, this new president aint scaring shit, its just more lies from a politician

tenor.gif
 
We've seen 4 years of Trump before. Chances are nothing will happen. It's kind of interesting that they're taking it seriously though. Imagine how annoyed they'd be if they left and then nothing happened lmao
 
Renard said:
We've seen 4 years of Trump before. Chances are nothing will happen. It's kind of interesting that they're taking it seriously though. Imagine how annoyed they'd be if they left and then nothing happened lmao
Yeah I dont know where you're talking about but here in Vegas ICE was snatching people up. And Asylum seekers who were in processing were getting letters to get out once the expedited process took effect. The expedited process meaning some clerk could just stamp your application "no" without it going to a trial. Our lawn guy got deported in 2018, and it sucked because his wife and Son tried to maintain his business. After a while they just couldnt. A fighter I was training from Uganda got one of those letters.

This is why multiple cities (including ours) terminated their ICE contracts. Because they realized ICE was out of control. Seems we have short memories about this:

www.thenation.com

Cities Are Saying ‘No’ to ICE by Canceling Their Contracts With the Agency

Dispatches from the Urban Resistance, June 2018: From Austin to Toledo and beyond.
www.thenation.com www.thenation.com
 
Sinister said:
Yeah I dont know where you're talking about but here in Vegas ICE was snatching people up. And Asylum seekers who were in processing were getting letters to get out once the expedited process took effect. The expedited process meaning some clerk could just stamp your application "no" without it going to a trial. Our lawn guy got deported in 2018, and it sucked because his wife and Son tried to maintain his business. After a while they just couldnt. A fighter I was training from Uganda got one of those letters.

This is why multiple cities (including ours) terminated their ICE contracts. Because they realized ICE was out of control. Seems we have short memories about this:

www.thenation.com

Cities Are Saying ‘No’ to ICE by Canceling Their Contracts With the Agency

Dispatches from the Urban Resistance, June 2018: From Austin to Toledo and beyond.
www.thenation.com www.thenation.com
Seems like the TLDR of your post is: "I know 2 or 3 people that got deported." If we look at what Trump is proposing, we're talking millions of people getting thrown out, not just one here and there. I just don't see how that could possibly be done on a logistical level. Just like the wall that never got built. They'll probably just throw out the criminals and that'll be that.
 
i've seen a lot more cars now following the speed limits and rules of the roads.
 
ICE doesn't have the current capability to deport every immigrant. But a criminal immigrant could and should be deported upon arrest
 
I was talking to a fighter who’s here illegally. He said he’s in the process of being deported and his case won’t sit in front of the judge until 2027 bc the courts are so backed up. If things don’t go his way he can file an appeal and kick the can down the road a few years to try again.
 
Seano said:
Sounds like bullshit. Why would they deport themselves when the only thing that'll happen if they get caught is deportation?
That's not the only thing that will happen.
 
If this is true than Trump has already surpassed Bidens term as President and he hasn't even been inaugurated yet
 
Renard said:
Seems like the TLDR of your post is: "I know 2 or 3 people that got deported." If we look at what Trump is proposing, we're talking millions of people getting thrown out, not just one here and there. I just don't see how that could possibly be done on a logistical level. Just like the wall that never got built. They'll probably just throw out the criminals and that'll be that.
No, that was not TL/DR of my post.

TL/DR of my post was ICE was so unhinged cities rebelled. And it effected real people, many of whom were green card holders and veterans of the US Military, as well as minors who went through immigration court alone.

But whatever makes you feel better.
 
