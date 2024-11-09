I work in the trades and I do side work in construction doing piece work and I work in the hotel industry where some temporary employees are getting paid under the table to clean rooms, etc..

so Trump winning has illegals very worried. and the word going around is that they're really contemplating leaving now before he's in office. They're literally afraid they're all going to be rounded up and shipped back leaving all their stuff here. And the biggest thing is that, I dont know if this is true or not, is they heard that if they don't leave now, they'll be blacklisted forever and can never come back. Whereas if they leave voluntarily they can apply for legally migrating to the US. this whole week, its' a lot of what they've just been talking about.