Doctors treating patients in corridors and toilets.

"Outcry as 80 per cent of NHS doctors admit they're now routinely treating patients in corridors, waiting rooms and toilets."​


"Doctors across the NHS have confirmed that treating patients in corridors, waiting rooms, and other unsuitable spaces has become routine, with nearly 4 in 5 (78%) forced to provide care in these conditions in the past month."

I know our heath system in the US needs work but know way in hell is this the way to go.

Is is getting that bad over there?

Doctors confirm ‘corridor care’ crisis as 80% forced to treat patients in unsafe spaces

Rational Poster said:
This is what happens to your services when you cut government spending.
No. This is what happens when the government mismanages the country. The UK is allowing more immigration than it's services can handle so the services have become overwhelmed. Same problem in Canada.

International migrant stock is the number of people born in a country other than that in which they live. It also includes refugees. The data used to estimate the international migrant stock at a particular time are obtained mainly from population censuses. The estimates are derived from the...
If you have a plate of food, you'll eat well. If you have to share it with ten people, you'll starve. It's not a complicated equation.
 
Yes. Where I’m at, patients usually spend at least 12 hours for an ER evaluation and if they’re admitted to the hospital, it’s not uncommon for them to spend their first night or two in the ER until a bed opens up for them.

At the largest hospital in my area, there’s an entire section of the ER(it’s divided into 4 sections) used to house psych patients before they can get admitted to a psych inpatient unit. Fun times going into that unit.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
No. This is what happens when the government mismanages the country. The UK is allowing more immigration than it's services can handle so the services have become overwhelmed. Same problem in Canada.

U.K. Immigration Statistics 1960-2025

International migrant stock is the number of people born in a country other than that in which they live. It also includes refugees. The data used to estimate the international migrant stock at a particular time are obtained mainly from population censuses. The estimates are derived from the...
If you have a plate of food, you'll eat well. If you have to share it with ten people, you'll starve. It's not a complicated equation.
No, this is the result of over a decade of austerity policy in the UK.
 
Rational Poster said:
This is what happens to your services when you cut government spending.
This has been an issue going back at least as far 2015 in the US. I do tend to agree though. NY State governors talk out both sides of their mouths in regards to mental health saying we need more of it, but cut that budget at every opportunity

Can’t speak for the UK though.
 
UberHere said:
This has been an issue going back at least as far 2015 in the US. I do tend to agree though. NY State governors talk out both sides of their mouths in regards to mental health saying we need more of it, but cut that budget at every opportunity

Can’t speak for the UK though.
Issues in American health care are much more regional, wealthy areas have much better health care, far less wait times etc.

Wealth inequality is a major issue with health care outcomes in the states. The majority of Americans are competing with a minority of extremely wealthy people for access to doctors.

It's just not the same thing as what's going on in the UK with a national health care system and austerity policy for over a decade now.
 
Witchhunt said:
This is what happens when the government runs healthcare..
The government has run healthcare for more than 65 years and it's been fine. This is what happens when successive governments don't provide enough funding, resources get mismanaged and Brexit funding promises get broken.

The NHS when it used to be run by competent individuals was amazing.
 
