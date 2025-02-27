oldshadow
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2007
- Messages
- 40,726
- Reaction score
- 13,491
"Outcry as 80 per cent of NHS doctors admit they're now routinely treating patients in corridors, waiting rooms and toilets."
"Doctors across the NHS have confirmed that treating patients in corridors, waiting rooms, and other unsuitable spaces has become routine, with nearly 4 in 5 (78%) forced to provide care in these conditions in the past month."
I know our heath system in the US needs work but know way in hell is this the way to go.
Is is getting that bad over there?