International Republicans, do you want illegals processed into the country or to keep them out?

If you had only these two options. The border bill that was put up awhile back would put more money into border agents to better "process" the illegals into the country. The republicans voted no on it.

the other option is to keep the illegals out. No getting processed into the country. They can wait at the mexico side of the border wall. They are not allowed it at all.

which of these two options do you want? Another poster on here is claiming that more money for hiring more border patrol, not to stop illegals from coming in, but more of them to "process" more illegals into the country. Which I dont believe is what Republicans want.
 
