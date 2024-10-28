Sobering up about Ilia's wins over Volk and Holloway

So I've finally sobered up frommode after those Khamzat and Topuria wins.In boxing it's unheard of for elite level fighters to bulk up from 147 to 154 lbs (7 lbs compared to the 10 lbs jump from 145 to 155) and then come back down. Let alone come back 1 fight later against a guy with killer power. UFC doesn't care for the fighters so they allow this irresponsible stuff.Add to the fact that both guys likely got some Roy Jones style weakness from dropping muscle:(1) Islam shattered Volk's chin a few months earlier.(2) Holloway is CTE'd up and is a 1d fighter without the punch power to make it work.I still don't see anyone at 145 touching Ilia for a while. Maybe Yair if he lands a lucky kick.If Umar turns out to be the real deal, he has a good shot but he'll have to bulk up properly.Usman and Islam probably deal with him easily though at 155.