Sobering up about Ilia's wins over Volk and Holloway

D

duke_droese

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 12, 2022
Messages
2,364
Reaction score
4,037
So I've finally sobered up from <{JustBleed}> mode after those Khamzat and Topuria wins.

In boxing it's unheard of for elite level fighters to bulk up from 147 to 154 lbs (7 lbs compared to the 10 lbs jump from 145 to 155) and then come back down. Let alone come back 1 fight later against a guy with killer power. UFC doesn't care for the fighters so they allow this irresponsible stuff.

Add to the fact that both guys likely got some Roy Jones style weakness from dropping muscle:

(1) Islam shattered Volk's chin a few months earlier.

(2) Holloway is CTE'd up and is a 1d fighter without the punch power to make it work.

I still don't see anyone at 145 touching Ilia for a while. Maybe Yair if he lands a lucky kick.

If Umar turns out to be the real deal, he has a good shot but he'll have to bulk up properly.

Usman and Islam probably deal with him easily though at 155.
 
copium-pepe.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pious Augustus
News Islam surpasses Khabib & Ferguson's LW streak with 13 wins, and Holloway, DJ, and Khabib's with 14 straight
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
4K
achoo42
achoo42
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Rank these figthers stats.(Max, Volk, Topuria, Poirier and Gaethje)
Replies
17
Views
497
DanDragon Machi
DanDragon Machi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,865
Messages
56,415,716
Members
175,209
Latest member
ChetRonan

Share this page

Back
Top