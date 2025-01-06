So you wanna be a fighter part 455

duke_droese
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2022
- Messages
- 2,537
- Reaction score
- 4,432
Ubereem and Fedor did this:
Homosexual variant of CTE for combined career earnings probably less than 100k
The guy was an athletic hoss, he should have got into football or something.
Brett Rogers was arrested for sexual misconduct after allegedly groping two men in Saint Paul, Minnesota according to criminal complaints obtained from Minnesota Second Judicial District Court. On November 15, 2016, at the George Latimer Central Library, Rogers grabbed the crotch area of a library employee's pants and penis while riding the elevator. The man reportedly slapped Rogers's hand away and asked what he was doing. Rogers said nothing to the man and left the elevator as soon as the door opened.[22] In another incident on November 22, 2016, Rogers grabbed a man's hand and pulled it toward his groin after asking the man if he wanted to go hang out or go to an apartment Rogers lived in.
On January 4, 2017, Rogers asked a man next to his urinal stall to go into another stall for a sex act to be performed on him from Rogers. After the man declined, Rogers grabbed the man's buttocks as he was still using the urinal. The man made a quick exit and later called the police and had a written statement filed.[23]
While at the Ramsey County Jail, a former cellmate also accused Rogers of sexual assault. Rogers allegedly groped his cellmate's penis through the prison uniform pants twice while the cellmate slept. The cellmate did not call for the guards, because he feared Rogers would hurt him, describing Rogers as "the biggest and strongest dude in the jail". Rogers told jail officers that he tapped the cellmate's leg, but he did not fondle him. Rogers said that when he talks to people, he touches or taps them, referring to it as "a black thing."
Homosexual variant of CTE for combined career earnings probably less than 100k
The guy was an athletic hoss, he should have got into football or something.