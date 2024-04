299 did. Every fight after the early prelims featured at least one ranked fighter. Including women and the FLW division (both should be tossed) the UFC has 174 ranked fighters. There are around 450-500 unranked. I will say that it seems as though there should be more ranked fighters fighting more often. Idk if it's injuries or what, but some of these dudes sit on the shelf for LONG periods of time. Personally, I think if a guy has been on the shelf for a year and doesn't have a contract signed for an upcoming fight, he should get booted from the top 15. He's simply an inactive fighter. It's probably the best argument against higher fighter pay. Fighters would sit on their asses a lot more than they already do.



The UFC robbed Peter to pay Paul big time in order to put on those two cards. They sacrificed about four fight nights and a PPV.