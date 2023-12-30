The Unranked Fighters Game 2024: A Full Calendar Year, Baby! [Prize For Winner]

Game Rules:

Pick 1 unranked fighter from each division that you believe will be ranked on the 1st January 2025. It doesn't count if they are ranked next week, but drop back out before the end of the year; you get no points.

If you pick more than 1 unranked fighter in a division, your pick for that division is disqualified. If you accidentally pick a ranked fighter, your pick for that division is disqualified.

At various points, I'll lock people's picks in. I'll let you know as/when I lock your picks in, but up until then you can still edit them.

When January 1 2025 comes, I'll score you.

Scoring will work like this:

1 point for 15th, 2 points for 14th, and so on, with 15 points for being the number 1 ranked fighter. I'll give you 20 points if your pick is the champion on that date.

Person with the most points will win... something. Like, actually something, as long as I can get it to you.

Previous Prize Winners:

@BoxerMaurits
@Ares Black

Current rankings: https://www.ufc.com/rankings
Current roster information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_UFC_fighters

NOTE: You can pick fighters not currently signed to the UFC
NOTE: If the UFC happens to scrap a division this calendar year, say, Women’s Bantamweight, we’ll just cancel all picks and outcomes for that division – even if your fighter was ranked #1/champion!

---

Template:
FLW:
BW:
FW:
LW:
WW:
MW:
LHW:
HW:

WSW:
WFLW:
WBW:

---

DEADLINE: Midnight 12th January 2024 (the night before the next fight card) - NO EXCEPTIONS.

If you've played before, welcome back - if you're a first timer, enjoy the ride!

GOOD LUCK!!

FLW: Azat 'Qazaq' Maksum
BW: Mario Bautista is the safe bet. If the UFC wanted to stick it to PFL, they would poach Juan Archuleta and rank him low, as it's probably the only way they could coax Patchy Mix over.
FW: Jack Shore
LW: Mateusz Rębecki
WW: Lazy King
MW: Caio Borralho
LHW: Carlos Ulberg
HW: Shamil Gaziev

WSW:
WFLW:
WBW:
Will update, need to jog the noggin, but Caio I'm sure of.
Alright, have narrowed my picks for the men down for the most part. Caio and Rębecki are absolute locks. I think they'll keep building Ulberg slowly because they know he has holes in his game so he's another very safe pick. I'm having trouble at WW mostly and gambling on Lazy King or Soldic coming over unless I find a better pick before locks.
 
HW: Robelis Despaigne (Gaziev and Tafa are safer bets, but I believe RD will be protected at first since there's already a bit of hype)
LHW: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (Ulberg is a safer bet, but MG impressed me for some reason)
MW: Caio Borralho (surprising he is not already ranked)
WW: Michael Page (it’s MVP, seems like a no brainer, even if he loses a fight)

Not sure about the lower weight classes as I’m not too invested in those. If it doesn’t count, please ignore my post.
 
World eater said:
HW: Robelis Despaigne
LHW: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
MW: Caio Borralho
WW: Michael Page

Not sure about the lower weight classes as I’m not too invested in those. If it doesn’t count, please ignore my post.
You can enter these, no worries! If you get chance to add more picks later on, have at it!
 
Flyweight: Allan Nascimento


Bantamweight: Montel Jackson


Featherweight: Diego Lopes


Lightweight: Elves Brenner


Welterweight: Mike Malott


Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov


Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg


Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman


Women’s Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim


Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius


Women’s Bantamweight: Ailin Perez
 
FLW: Joshua Van
BW: Said Nurmagomedov
FW: Diego Lopes
LW: Ismael Bonfim
WW: Mike Malott
MW: Joe Pyfer
LHW: Oumar Sy
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta

WSW: Loma Lookboonmee
WFLW: Miranda Maverick
WBW: Mélissa Dixon

Obvious choices for LHW and MW were Ulberg and Borralho but since evrybody's picking them I took a gamble.
Some others choices that came to me : Rebecki, Basharat bros, Jourdain, Kopylov...
 
FLW: Allan Nascimento
BW: Kyler Phillips
FW: Aljamain Sterling
LW: Paddy Pimblett
WW: Mike Malott
MW: Joe Pyfer
LHW: Vitor Petrino
HW: Shamil Gaziev

SW: Loma Lookboonmee
WFLY: Zhang Weili
WBW: Luana Santos
 
FLW: Rafael Estevam
BW: Kyler Phillips
FW: Muhammad Naimov
LW: Grant Dawson
WW: Michael Morales
MW: Ikram Aliskerov
LHW: Vitor Petrino
HW: Shamil Gaziev

WSW: Iasmine Lucindo
WFLW: Miranda Maverick by beating Andrea Lee
WBW: Melissa Dixon
 
