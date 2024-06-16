So if I merely de-emphasize heavy strength training, I'll still make personal records?

Baby Hanma
In a previous thread, one of the responders mentioned that he usually gets weaker during training phases where strength is not the priority. I'm afraid it might happen to me.
There will be some weeks in the training phase that I plan on doing soon where there won't be the usual heavy stuff. Just weighted cardio by way of kettlebells.
So, what do you think?
Thanks.
