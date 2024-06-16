So if I merely de-emphasize heavy strength training, I'll still make personal records?

Interesting question. Just a few hours ago I was lifting, saw a water bottle by a piece of equipment and asked a guy next to it if it was his or if he knew who that belonged to.



He had seen me before on the chest fly lifting 250, 7-8 reps per set. He then proceeded to give me some "advice" about how lower weight high rep is sooooo much better.



He literally adjusted the weight down on the equipment for me as a "favor"



I played along, like whatevs. Then left and continued my usual routine.



Mind you this guy was literally half my size, quite a bit older, and wearing jeans and sandals at the gym.



Felt like he was dad splaining...



Anyway to your point TS you won't lose strength permanently. It's a great idea to mix things up.