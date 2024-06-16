  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

So if I merely de-emphasize heavy strength training, I'll still make personal records?

In a previous thread, one of the responders mentioned that he usually gets weaker during training phases where strength is not the priority. I'm afraid it might happen to me.

There will be some weeks in the training phase that I plan on doing soon where there won't be the usual heavy stuff. Just weighted cardio by way of kettlebells.

So, what do you think?

Thanks.
 
You wont know before you try. Even if you loose strength, getting back what you lost should be much easier thrn the first time around, muscle memory etc. I wouldnt worry about it too much
 
Interesting question. Just a few hours ago I was lifting, saw a water bottle by a piece of equipment and asked a guy next to it if it was his or if he knew who that belonged to.

He had seen me before on the chest fly lifting 250, 7-8 reps per set. He then proceeded to give me some "advice" about how lower weight high rep is sooooo much better.

He literally adjusted the weight down on the equipment for me as a "favor"

I played along, like whatevs. Then left and continued my usual routine.

Mind you this guy was literally half my size, quite a bit older, and wearing jeans and sandals at the gym.

Felt like he was dad splaining...

Anyway to your point TS you won't lose strength permanently. It's a great idea to mix things up.
 
Using an isolation exercise in the strength rep range instead of maximizing hypertrophy with a juicy pump <surebuddy>
 
