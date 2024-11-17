Since Stipe Retired, It's Only Fitting That I Retire With Him

Stipe is still MY BOY!Stipe my man..I fought hard on Sherdog forums for you all these years...when they said Struve folded you like a cheap plastic chair...who was there on sherdog forums defending you? I was.... We went through all the highs and lows, there is no personal connection to any of these other fighters anymore..who knows when I ll see another great Croat fighter in the UFC.I could have stayed for the violence but the game is now full of these jock sniffers from Russia that pretend to throw two punches only to shoot for a double.... and WMMA...I just dont have it in me.I got older and lost my edge..I am no longer fit to defend you against Jones fans together with DC fans, Cain fans, Fedor fans...its time for me to finally rest.