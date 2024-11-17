  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Since Stipe Retired, It's Only Fitting That I Retire With Him

Brca031

Brca031

Samsquanch hunter
@Green
Joined
Dec 10, 2018
Messages
957
Reaction score
1,638
Stipe is still MY BOY!
Stipe my man..I fought hard on Sherdog forums for you all these years...when they said Struve folded you like a cheap plastic chair...who was there on sherdog forums defending you? I was.... We went through all the highs and lows, there is no personal connection to any of these other fighters anymore..who knows when I ll see another great Croat fighter in the UFC.

I could have stayed for the violence but the game is now full of these jock sniffers from Russia that pretend to throw two punches only to shoot for a double.... and WMMA...I just dont have it in me.

I got older and lost my edge..I am no longer fit to defend you against Jones fans together with DC fans, Cain fans, Fedor fans...its time for me to finally rest.

1731826586191.png
 
cool story bro
 
Pechan said:
Are you Final Say's alt?
Click to expand...
damn man..."Final Say"...that was my quarterback man.....thats my quarterback...we fought for Stipe side by side in the trenches...i am gonna shed a tear

 
Last edited:
Should have posted some "fatty tissue from a vulva" pics as your last post, and gone out in style...
 
Hail and farewell.
 
