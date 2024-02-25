Should Cejudo return to 125?

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
Oct 20, 2021
1,527
3,498
While he is on the wrong side of 35 for lighter fighters after seeing the fights last night I am confident saying:
- he destroys moreno
- royval is not even competitive against him
- while he has struggled wrestling at 135, i doubt phantasia dominates him on the ground

cejudo only wanted title eliminators and title shots (hence why he dropped out of fighitng chito). he won't get that 135 aymore, but he has another championship run att 125.
 
It's pretty clear Cejudo can't make that weight anymore. Especially after his 3 years layoff. And he's what 37 ? I'd even argue he'd look worse at FLW than BW because he'll be too drained.

He didn't even look bad against Aljo or Merab, he was outsized against Aljo and Merab was just a step ahead of him as a rising contender is often against an aging former champ.

if he wants to keep collecting paycheck it's ok because Cejudo fights are pretty good to watch generally
 
Sure. He's built for 125

ECWeQKFXUAA3HYx
 
