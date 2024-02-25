Should Cejudo return to 125?

ArtardFiesta
Oct 20, 2021
While he is on the wrong side of 35 for lighter fighters after seeing the fights last night I am confident saying:
- he destroys moreno
- royval is not even competitive against him
- while he has struggled wrestling at 135, i doubt phantasia dominates him on the ground
cejudo only wanted title eliminators and title shots (hence why he dropped out of fighitng chito). he won't get that 135 aymore, but he has another championship run att 125.
