Should 303 have been cancelled?

It fell apart worse than any card I know of in the planning stages and the UFC was extremely shifty instead of leveling with the fans who paid money. It seems like the UFC has decided there is no bottom to the poor quality they can foist on the fans now.



In the execution, it was a shitshow. I can't even praise the main event because it felt like Islam / Volk II. I wanted to see a rematch between two fully-prepared fighters at the peak of their abilities, not a last-minute, one-sided beat down that I can't be sure didn't rob us of a better fight.



If the UFC didn't cancel this, i can't imagine how badly something has to fall apart for them to decide it's not good enough to deliver and call a UFC product. I think we're in a new era where they will either pay or coerce fighters to risk career-altering damage to cover for the UFC's sudden inability to consistently put out good products. And it's happening a lot lately. This is what happens when you spread yourself out so thin and dilute your talent pool so much that you have only a handful of fighters that can separate a PPV from a Fight Night card. How long will fans continue to buy cards because of the UFC name when they don't have the fight talent to justify the money? Because that has been their strategy for awhile now and we're seeing the problems with it get worse and worse.



Shills will say it could have been worse and not every card is great, but what if this was as entertaining as that card could ever have been because at no point were they ever trying to put together a quality card for the fans? It's like saying you might get something great when you buy a custom laptop from a company that suddenly started using shitty knock-off parts and assembling them with sweat shops instead of technicians? No, the crap you get in exchange for your money is the best it ever could have been because they want it that way.