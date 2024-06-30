  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Should 303 have been cancelled?

don't ask

don't ask

It fell apart worse than any card I know of in the planning stages and the UFC was extremely shifty instead of leveling with the fans who paid money. It seems like the UFC has decided there is no bottom to the poor quality they can foist on the fans now.

In the execution, it was a shitshow. I can't even praise the main event because it felt like Islam / Volk II. I wanted to see a rematch between two fully-prepared fighters at the peak of their abilities, not a last-minute, one-sided beat down that I can't be sure didn't rob us of a better fight.

If the UFC didn't cancel this, i can't imagine how badly something has to fall apart for them to decide it's not good enough to deliver and call a UFC product. I think we're in a new era where they will either pay or coerce fighters to risk career-altering damage to cover for the UFC's sudden inability to consistently put out good products. And it's happening a lot lately. This is what happens when you spread yourself out so thin and dilute your talent pool so much that you have only a handful of fighters that can separate a PPV from a Fight Night card. How long will fans continue to buy cards because of the UFC name when they don't have the fight talent to justify the money? Because that has been their strategy for awhile now and we're seeing the problems with it get worse and worse.

Shills will say it could have been worse and not every card is great, but what if this was as entertaining as that card could ever have been because at no point were they ever trying to put together a quality card for the fans? It's like saying you might get something great when you buy a custom laptop from a company that suddenly started using shitty knock-off parts and assembling them with sweat shops instead of technicians? No, the crap you get in exchange for your money is the best it ever could have been because they want it that way.
 
I'm really getting tired of all these last second fights where guys aren't prepared and didn't have camps. Pereiras fights vs Hill and Jiri were kinda silly, Lopes vs Ige was worthless, Lopes shoulda just rescheduled. Volk vs Islam II was moronic...it just feels like looney tunes bushleague shit.
 
Funny how this would still be a shit card with McGregor on it. In fact it may have even been worse because they at least tried to beef it up when that fell apart.
 
To answer your question literally, I think event cancellations are even worse. But there was no way in getting around this being a bad product without making it a good product in the first place.
 
It was an embarrassment, although I loved seeing Alex remove all doubt as to who is the better fighter between him a Jiri.
 
If I still paid to watch the ppv's I would be upset. But since I don't, I could careless how good the card was. I just like watching the fights.
 
NO

jesus.

MMA fans get mildly uncomfortable about something and their answer is always to bomb it from orbit.

The world will recover from a mediocre card.
 
Honestly UFC is regressing at this point and Dana white is to blame. There hasn't been any updates to the rules in ages.

Like how is a can like Garry still able to just press a fighter against the cage to avoid a fight? How does Dana White watch that fight and not immediately think "we need rules against stalling".

Every fucking sport has rules against stalling except MMA!
 
I drop down cash to watch people punch each other in the face to entertain me. If I don't like the card on fight night I wont drop down my money. I don't care about what entertains others fans, I don't care about the fighters outside of the time they spend in the cage and I sure as hell don't care about how the UFC runs their company.
A lot of yall try to hard to be "hardcores".
 
One of the worst PPV cards in history.

Thank god for the main event finish but still tainted by the short notice.
 
Not bad for something they had to scrap together, ya Karen.
 
