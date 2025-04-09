Has PFLattor Failing been the best for fans, worst for fighters?

Seems like mostly media members prayed for PFLattor to increase it's popularity with the merge. Many touted how great this was for fighters and how PFL had a chance to close the gap a little between them in the UFC with their increased talent pool. Fast forward a year later and the PFL can't afford to pay their top talent and they are all going to the UFC. I'm sure the media will be crying because fighter's options are dwindling but do the fans really care? Personally, regarding the financial aspect, I stopped caring years ago since fighters have been shutting up and taking the money they are offered from the UFC. Now we are getting an influx of top level talent to the UFC like Pitbull (although at this point his time is limited), Pico, and RDR. Seems like the PFL just wanted to delay all the good fighters from Bellator that they can't afford from going to the UFC. Seems like it's a matter of time before other fighter go to the UFC as well. Eblen seems like a matter of time before he jumps ship to.



Personally as a fan I like the best fighting the best so for me this is an exciting transition for fans.