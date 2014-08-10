Chuck
Empty Emp's "Sanford and Son" gets the "Incredulous Cormier Show" intro treatment.
update 12/31/14
Here's my contribution.
Here's the template....And when you go to save each frame...select; Layer/Matting/Defringe and select 1 pixel.
It will clean the white edges.
update 12/31/14
I was bored at work yesterday, so I compiled all of the shoops in this thread into a single gallery. I have to fix some things, but I just wanted to post it before the fight for anyone who wants to go through everything again. Enjoy!
http://emptyemp.com/incredulous/
