Shoop Shoop that Incredulous Cormier / Drug Wars

Empty Emp's "Sanford and Son" gets the "Incredulous Cormier Show" intro treatment.



update 12/31/14
Empty Emp said:
I was bored at work yesterday, so I compiled all of the shoops in this thread into a single gallery. I have to fix some things, but I just wanted to post it before the fight for anyone who wants to go through everything again. Enjoy!

http://emptyemp.com/incredulous/
Click to expand...


Here's my contribution.

dcac_zps43a6bed7.gif


Here's the template....And when you go to save each frame...select; Layer/Matting/Defringe and select 1 pixel.
It will clean the white edges.

dc_zps2f4ca374.gif


animated_zpsg71ces9n.gif
 
Edit: honored to have first reply in the GOAT thread. Chuck is the man.
 
6r6wptG.gif



2019 Edit: When I made this post, I was just a goof. Now I'm a red goof. Think of how far I've come.

My gif does not do this thread justice, so I will come back to this post hopefully and create a five-years-later homage, if I am able.
 
Pe7jlS4.gif

Posting in future epic thread.


You guys are amazing and make me laugh every time. Well done.
Scholars and gentleman you are.
 
