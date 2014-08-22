Sherdog's Definitive Anti-Aging Thread

What: This thread is meant to provide a comprehensive lifestyle, supplements, lotions and everything "anti-age" coverage. This topic is concerned with looking "young" as well as being healthy, both male and female.

Why: Preventing Aging and looking young is a huge industry and many people are looking for no-BS advice. As members of one of the leading MMA forums, it is our duty to provide it. Another reason, is that it might pool more casual viewers to the Diet and Nutrition Section. Yet another one - it will provide local residents a common goal to complete.

How: Select a sub-topic in anti-aging research ( Supplements, Lotions, Mechanism ), provide a summary of your findings, back it up with links to proper studies (preferably not done on sick puppies over the course of 2 days), add personal experience-thoughts conclusion.

So: I will update front page every month or so, and combine studies under specific topics. So if you provided a summary and 4 links on Retinol-A, I will put your findings in Lotions section.

I will keep this thread alive even If I have to do all by myself - it is an interesting topic after all. Still: Sherbros contribute!
 
My anti-aging strategy involves plastic surgery and da juice as soon as I hit 30.
 
interested as I am 44 . I don't live old, compete in judo, take care of myself. Have old man strength, but when I look at a lot of my peers it looks like they have given up. if you let yourself go at this age, ,its all over!!!
 
The first thing I look at when trying to guess someone's age is their face, specifically the eyes. Get rid of the bags under your eyes and wrinkles around your eyes.

Solution (nothing ground breaking): specific lotions for anti aging made specific for the eye area (Plenty of brands out there), drink lots of water, don't smoke cigs, and get lots of sleep.
 
The problem is "lotions" and anti-age science is even more quackery than nutrition science.

Being healthy, eating clean and exercising regularly are of course by far the most effective solutions, but anti-age industry wants to you to believe applying some cream will erase years of eating like crap.

I want to sip through all the BS, so we get a clearer picture.

ATM i am very busy with moving out, I will start pulling in studies after I rent a new place.
 
I don't take the anti aging lotion marketing as gospel or anything but just having lotion on your face and keeping it at the right moisture will help with wrinkles and bags. So I figured if I was going to use a lotion, might as well use one specifically for the eyes. But in general, I agree with you that the "anti aging" or "age reversing cream" marketing is pretty much BS but something is better than nothing, imo.

Edit: damn, I sound like a chick, lol. Hope this thread doesn't turn too metro.
 
the more money you have the more years it takes of you...
 
the only antiaging lotion you really need is suntan lotion. retinoids are good but the good ones are prescription one's.
 
While not really an anti-aging strategy men who stay lean seem* to stay attractive for a much longer period of their lives.

Keeping a defined jaw line is very important for a man IMO. If you have a receded jawline you have to stay lean your entire life, end of story, or else you'll start looking like your face is melting. If you get fat and then lose weight you'll end up with with a chicken giblet neck eventually. Staying lean needs to be a long term strategy.

*Mature men, who are in good physical, financial and emotional shape, do extremely well with women anyway. Why fear something positive? The only thing I feared about aging was having to accept the idea that I'll never be at the elite level at anything I pursued from this time on.

*Obvious natural bias and cherry picking data through daily exposure.
 
Stay in shape with low body fat percentage, eat clean, lift weights, drink lots of water, get as much sleep as you can.

That is all. I'm 35 and regularly get taken for 10 years younger, probably because most 35 year olds are sloppy fat arses who have long since given up on caring what they look like.

This stuff isn't rocket science. If you're looking for a magic potion or supplement I am afraid you're shit out of luck there.
 
Yup. Keeping slim is #1.

I'm 33 and I got genuinely carded the other day. Stopped to get a six pack and the dude paused for a bit and in a low voice asked for ID.

He smirked a bit out embarrassment when he saw it.
 
FierceRedBelt said:
Keeping a defined jaw line is very important for a man IMO. If you have a receded jawline you have to stay lean your entire life, end of story, or else you'll start looking like your face is melting.
i know that game
 
IMO the worst thing you can do is get all hung up on getting older.
If you don't have self confidence after 30, lotion isn't going to do shit.

Staying in shape, staying hydrated and eating clean are things you should do regardless of age. Have something in your life that is challenging with measurable goals and progress.

Doing much more than that though is IMO somewhat of a self delusion that you are getting one up on the aging process.
You are not.
 
I use Humatrope or Nordilet pens. I have been taking it for 6 months and I feel great. (I do Pilates also)
 
Contempt said:
I'm 35 and regularly get taken for 10 years younger, probably because most 35 year olds are sloppy fat arses who have long since given up on caring what they look like.
This is true. I'm 35, too. Generally, people think I'm about 25. No secret really. I exercise and train BJJ 4-5 times a week, eat relatively clean, drink lot of water, and don't smoke. I also don't spend a lot of time in the sun.
 
Knock Out Ned said:
I also don't spend a lot of time in the sun.
this is what samuel l jackson attributes his young looks to. bear in mind the guy is 65 years old...

Samuel+L+Jackson+Stars+Vanity+Fair+Oscar+Party+j-BMkq9PR4fl.jpg
the amount of sun worshippers i know in their 30s who are starting to look like leather sofas is unreal. i get that people want a nice tan but you need to be careful and think of the long-term.
 
Vitamin E and C are said to be important. Fruits, avocados, nuts. etc
Don't go crazy on the protein.
Protect yourself from the sun and don't go on week long meth binges or neglect sleep. Exfoliation an a decent moisturizer are enough when it comes to topical supplements.


This is a photo of a truck driver. Throughout his career the left side of his face got way more damage from the sun.

aging.jpg
 
Tug said:
this is what samuel l jackson attributes his young looks to. bear in mind the guy is 65 years old...

Samuel+L+Jackson+Stars+Vanity+Fair+Oscar+Party+j-BMkq9PR4fl.jpg
the amount of sun worshippers i know in their 30s who are starting to look like leather sofas is unreal. i get that people want a nice tan but you need to be careful and think of the long-term.
Sam Jackson has looked 50 something years old since the 1970's; one of those people who doesn't look bad because they never looked good. Now Stacy Dash on the other hand seems to have made a deal with the devil.
 
