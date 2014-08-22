Sherdog's Definitive Anti-Aging Thread

What: This thread is meant to provide a comprehensive lifestyle, supplements, lotions and everything "anti-age" coverage. This topic is concerned with looking "young" as well as being healthy, both male and female.



Why: Preventing Aging and looking young is a huge industry and many people are looking for no-BS advice. As members of one of the leading MMA forums, it is our duty to provide it. Another reason, is that it might pool more casual viewers to the Diet and Nutrition Section. Yet another one - it will provide local residents a common goal to complete.



How: Select a sub-topic in anti-aging research ( Supplements, Lotions, Mechanism ), provide a summary of your findings, back it up with links to proper studies (preferably not done on sick puppies over the course of 2 days), add personal experience-thoughts conclusion.



So: I will update front page every month or so, and combine studies under specific topics. So if you provided a summary and 4 links on Retinol-A, I will put your findings in Lotions section.



I will keep this thread alive even If I have to do all by myself - it is an interesting topic after all. Still: Sherbros contribute!