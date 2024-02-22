Sherdog vocabulary thread

toasty

toasty

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
890
Reaction score
1,030
One of the things I love about Sherdog is it has developed it's own little lexicon during it's time in existence. I have a couple of things in mind like-


Sherdogger = Perfect male specimen, unbeatable in combat, irresistible to the ladies
Sherbro or Shermano = Sign of respect given to another poster who's content you respect
Fill the room with Uppercuts = the solution to any Sherdoggers problems i.e If they undercook your hamburger you should fill the room with uppercuts......room can be switched to whatever is needed for the example, ie Fill the church with uppercuts, fill the port-a-potty with uppercuts, etc.

Can people add to this list?
 
Into Bolivian
Blessing in the skyes

(you had to be there for thoses thread)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,199
Messages
55,127,281
Members
174,626
Latest member
Expert Hobo

Share this page

Back
Top