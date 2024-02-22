Sherdog vocabulary thread

toasty
One of the things I love about Sherdog is it has developed it's own little lexicon during it's time in existence. I have a couple of things in mind like-
Sherdogger = Perfect male specimen, unbeatable in combat, irresistible to the ladies
Sherbro or Shermano = Sign of respect given to another poster who's content you respect
Fill the room with Uppercuts = the solution to any Sherdoggers problems i.e If they undercook your hamburger you should fill the room with uppercuts......room can be switched to whatever is needed for the example, ie Fill the church with uppercuts, fill the port-a-potty with uppercuts, etc.
Can people add to this list?
