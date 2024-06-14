  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Sherdog don't be that guy!!!

Straight outta my training for today..... read that..... (I'm actually in Thailand theres a couple of UFC fighters around)

Hey guys. I know everyone will talksh*t about UFC 303 but please let's see at both side before we talk:Dana was full of sh*t from the getgo.

I feel extremely bad for Chandler now but at the sametimes I'm thinking fk dmmy you got played.But guys PLEASE..... PLEASE..... Dont blame or dont encourage anyone around you to boo, or blame or talkshit about both Pereira and Jiri

I already know drunk idiots will be booing them. Dont be that guy. Hopefully that whole mcgregor comeback circus is over and we can move on. Shout out to both Jiri and Alex but man... Alex is truly a monster. I have so much respect for the guy tbh.

That fight is one of those fight where I can see it being better than the 1st one... wanna one feel like me or am I the outkast here?
 
Haha. It's an amazing last second replacement job. UFC are experts at this now.
 
CieloLuce said:
Most ppl here stoked to see Jiri vs Pereira. Bad thing turned into a positive.
Tbh, not the fight I wanted to see.

I'm sure that's not the fight that the casual fans expected for UFC 303 (that's exactly where UFC fked it up they won't be selling as much as they think).

The matchup itself? On 2 weeks notice? let's gooooooo. I'm cool with it (not 100% though tbh lol).

But hey no one can question both Alex and Jiri characters and courage after that. Those guys are warriors.
 
Lol people aren't hoing to boo Jiri and Alex, unless they are rooting for one and against the other but that has nothing to do with the original main event falling through.

No need to simp for them, young Padawan.

But yeah, people will dunk on Chandler unfairly.
 
lerobshow said:
? Ask me again
divgrant-michael-bisping.gif
 
Sherdog loves both Poaton and Jiriton
It’s the non sherdoggers you have to worry about

Conor never pulls out card is officially gone now. For 200 he was pulled. Now he became a pull out merchant himself. Untill they disclose the nature of the injury it will forever be known that he pulled out because of just a bruise.

Sad times.
 
lerobshow said:
You can comprehend alot of good things good job. I am proud of you.
I am proud of your virtual e-comment too. You see that's very important. Thank you for the self-esteem for today my man.
 
