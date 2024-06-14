Sherdog don't be that guy!!!

Straight outta my training for today..... read that..... (I'm actually in Thailand theres a couple of UFC fighters around)Hey guys. I know everyone will talksh*t about UFC 303 but please let's see at both side before we talkana was full of sh*t from the getgo.I feel extremely bad for Chandler now but at the sametimes I'm thinking fk dmmy you got played.But guys PLEASE..... PLEASE..... Dont blame or dont encourage anyone around you to boo, or blame or talkshit about both Pereira and JiriI already know drunk idiots will be booing them. Dont be that guy. Hopefully that whole mcgregor comeback circus is over and we can move on. Shout out to both Jiri and Alex but man... Alex is truly a monster. I have so much respect for the guy tbh.That fight is one of those fight where I can see it being better than the 1st one... wanna one feel like me or am I the outkast here?