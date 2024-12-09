Shavkat Garry fight just proved Conor would wipe the floor with the WW division

they are so slow, weak and untechnical. Conor has beaten some of the best WW fighers in Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone. These new guys pose no threat to him
Belal wouldn't last either. Once that atomic left land, none of the welterweight stand a chance of tanking it with their fragile skulls. have you guys seen how jacked and muscular current conor is? he makes Usman look tiny in comparison.

It's too bad the deep state feminist are wrongfully prosecuting Conor right now, just like how the feminists framed Andrew Tate. The feminazis are trying to take down all the rich powerful white men. they framed Conor. Conor is an innocent family man with kids. He would never rape any women. He can get any women he wants.

if not for the legal bullshit I could see Conor clearing out the WW division this year. easy work. Belal is a nobody, even security guy doesn't know who he is. Conor is the most well known fighter of all time. it's a shame how much UFC has regressed after Conor's inactivity.
 
Connor is not the same guy who used to kick ass, he doesn't even throw those flying switch kicks. Got old and drunk
 
To be clear, both Shavkat and Garry would absolutely fucking destroy McGregor.

Anyone who thinks otherwise is a clown.
 
