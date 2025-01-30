  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Shara Bullet vs. Michael Venom Page. This is either going to be total fireworks or an absolute chore to watch.

I actually like this stylistic matchup because I'm a fan of strikers in general. I don't see any middle ground here, though.

Since there's basically ZERO threat of a takedown from them, they're either going to throw it all out there, or turn this into one of those lame 'Point Karate' fights where they attack the legs for 3 rounds.

It's all going to come down to how Shara shows up. If he brings aggression, it'll be a lot of fun. If he responds to MVP's defense with his OWN defense, it's going to suck the air out of the venue.
 
This is a really great fight. I'm not sure Shara has ever had a fight where it wasn't exciting.

I like these types of match-ups, let strikers who have fun styles fight. They don't need to fight a grappler unless they get close to title contention.
 
