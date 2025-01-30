Shara Bullet vs. Michael Venom Page. This is either going to be total fireworks or an absolute chore to watch.

I actually like this stylistic matchup because I'm a fan of strikers in general. I don't see any middle ground here, though.



Since there's basically ZERO threat of a takedown from them, they're either going to throw it all out there, or turn this into one of those lame 'Point Karate' fights where they attack the legs for 3 rounds.



It's all going to come down to how Shara shows up. If he brings aggression, it'll be a lot of fun. If he responds to MVP's defense with his OWN defense, it's going to suck the air out of the venue.