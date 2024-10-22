Shara Bullet is too real for Nina Drama

That kick is so mind boggling it would turn Tito smart and coherent for a few seconds if he watched it





Tito: "Gadzooks! Ok, listen I dont have much time.



Rest mass, also called invariant mass, is a fundamental physical property that is independent of momentum, even at extreme speeds approaching the speed of light. Its value is the same in all inertial frames of reference. Massless particles such as photons have zero invariant mass, but massless free particles have both momentum and energy."



Whoa



Tito: "LET ME TELL YA HOW YA FEELIN RIGHT NOW"