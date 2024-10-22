Shara Bullet is too real for Nina Drama

She better not kiss her boyfriend in front of him iykyk
 
tritestill said:
Why is she an MMA personality?
Why should I care about anything she does?
Why are people finding this kind of stuff entertaining?
Why do you act like a jealous dork?

It's obvious that shes getting different content with these guys than other people. It's for fun. If you dont like it, then dont watch?
 
Tbh that spin kick into a...

man I dont know what the fuck you call that

Thats like the Allah of all spinning reverse question mark kicks right there
 
That kick is so mind boggling it would turn Tito smart and coherent for a few seconds if he watched it


Tito: "Gadzooks! Ok, listen I dont have much time.

Rest mass, also called invariant mass, is a fundamental physical property that is independent of momentum, even at extreme speeds approaching the speed of light. Its value is the same in all inertial frames of reference. Massless particles such as photons have zero invariant mass, but massless free particles have both momentum and energy."

Whoa

Tito: "LET ME TELL YA HOW YA FEELIN RIGHT NOW"
 
HHJ said:
Jealous of what? Super confused. Loloolololol
 
tritestill said:
Its very social media in an era of social media. Shes not offensive like at all so thats fine at least.
 
HHJ said:
Spin to one side and kick to other, its crazy but I dont think he can generate that too much power that way
 
TheMoa said:
probably not but imagine if it just stun someone just enough to follow up w something else
 
Iroh said:
You never know if he saw her kiss her boyfriend... can't blame her for being legit afraid.
This joke is like the Erik Silva/Kenny Florian thing already

its shit posting

If there's one thing I cant stand...it's shit posting.

Mods. Do you worst to this......POST WASTER
 
tritestill said:
The world is not for everyone these days. I know people are not all the same, but alot of videos on IG I just can't watch, and those "influencers" has like 2-4 million followers. I would say in the coming generations, almost everyone will be attention whores. I mean even fighters who I all respect, bad-asses, like Merab and alot of fighters pick up their phone all the time, all for likes. It's sad. There is for sure a business side to it, but they all get addicted to the attention and likes.
 
stronghulk said:
Merab is funny though. I can't knock someone who is talented in more ways than one. Hear you though.
 
