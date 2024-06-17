spamking
spamking
This clown is one of the many reasons I retired from the USPHS early.
I agree with NetChoice . . . this is just another thing that will create more lazy parents.
NetChoice, a trade organization representing some social media companies, said in a statement shared with USA TODAY that the responsibility should be on the parents to protect their children's mental health, not the government or tech companies.
US Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media amid mental health 'emergency'
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called on Congress to pass a warning label for social media, in an essay published in the New York Times Monday.
