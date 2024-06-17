  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social SG wants warnings on Social Media similar to tobacco use warnings

spamking

spamking

The world is your Indian taco
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 24, 2007
Messages
26,622
Reaction score
7,838
This clown is one of the many reasons I retired from the USPHS early.

I agree with NetChoice . . . this is just another thing that will create more lazy parents.

NetChoice, a trade organization representing some social media companies, said in a statement shared with USA TODAY that the responsibility should be on the parents to protect their children's mental health, not the government or tech companies.
Click to expand...


www.usatoday.com

US Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media amid mental health 'emergency'

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called on Congress to pass a warning label for social media, in an essay published in the New York Times Monday.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com
 
They say this... those f****** corporate c**** while intentionally making social media addictive in every way possible. For f***** sake, how long do we make excuses for these lying manipulating assholes and just set some clear warnings for kids and parents? Many parents don't even know how damaging it is for God sakes. It's not going to create lazy parents. That's such a straw man. It's going to create informed parents. Lazy parents allow their kids to be on social media and are on it themselves instead of living out healthy relations with family.

This is a clear area where government intervention is a really good thing.
 
Last edited:
I don't have an issue with enabling parents to make informed decisions.

We have multi-billion dollar corporations pumping an intentionally addictive product that is damaging to kids. I'm not even certain that should be legal but a warning is the least they can do.

The average parent doesn't understand that this is intentionally and exhaustively engineered to kick off their children's dopamine system (the brain's "reward" system) the way sex and drugs would. And if they get the hook in them young, they don't have to peddle their product anymore, because the kids will beg for it. It's pretty sick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Experts condemn US tobacco firm’s sponsorship of doctor training as ‘grotesque’
Replies
6
Views
477
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT
650lb Sumo
Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas runs a Youtube Channel mocking her and advocating CTs. Politicians and insiders want it blocked.
2
Replies
20
Views
948
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,590
Messages
55,705,227
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top