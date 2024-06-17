They say this... those f****** corporate c**** while intentionally making social media addictive in every way possible. For f***** sake, how long do we make excuses for these lying manipulating assholes and just set some clear warnings for kids and parents? Many parents don't even know how damaging it is for God sakes. It's not going to create lazy parents. That's such a straw man. It's going to create informed parents. Lazy parents allow their kids to be on social media and are on it themselves instead of living out healthy relations with family.



This is a clear area where government intervention is a really good thing.