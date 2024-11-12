  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Surprised that no one posted this yet considering it’s a big news here. They’re making it a mandatory to show your ID on every social media and gaming platforms to show that you’re not under 16.

Children under 16 would be banned from social media platforms under laws Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to introduce to protect the mental health of young people.Albanese said at a press conference on Thursday that the government planned to make social media companies responsible for enforcing the ban, while children and their parents would not be penalised if they flouted it.
Children under 16 to be banned from using social media

“Social media is doing harm to our kids, and I’m calling time on it,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he announced the ban.
The federal government has taken a big step towards realising its ambitious plan to get children and young teenagers off social media. After first announcing its intention to introduce legislation to set a minimum age for social media back in September, but staying quiet on what that minimum age would be, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced he had settled on 16: the same age the Coalition has previously said it would support.
www.abc.net.au

What we know so far about how the government's social media ban for under-16s will work

The government has taken a big step towards its goal of getting children and young teenagers off social media and revealed who would be covered by the ambitious ban.
More laws introduced for gaming platforms in the same week.
The Albanese government is reportedly looking to enforce stricter rules for teenagers online ahead of the next federal election according to a new report from The Guardian. The prime minister will allegedly announce the bill some time today though exact details of the legislation remain unclear outside of a loosely defined restriction around the use of social media and “other relevant digital platforms” by persons under 18 years old.

While the exact age limit of the legislation has yet to be announced, the news follows Albanese’s previous endorsement of banning social media for anyone under the age of 16. Equally unknown is exactly how far reaching this legislation will seek to enforce itself and on which gaming platforms.

While major live service and multiplayer titles like Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft immediately come to mind, it’s unclear how this love from the Australian government would coexist with pre-existing terms of service and minimum age requirements for the use of transactions and other social media platforms.
Online Gaming Platforms And YouTube Will Also Seemingly Be Banned For Aussies Under 16

Online Gaming Platforms And YouTube Will Also Seemingly Be Banned For Aussies Under 16
Careful out there guys, you never know what will happen when you lose your IDs, what could go wrong…
 
Misanthropist said:
They’re making it a mandatory to show your ID on every social media and gaming platforms to show that you’re not under 16.
Mild semantics, but the legislation isn't "must show ID", it's that under 16s would be banned and the social media companies would be responsible for coming up with their own way of achieving that.

Which is still dumb.
 
legatoblues said:
Mild semantics, but the legislation isn't "must show ID", it's that under 16s would be banned and the social media companies would be responsible for coming up with their own way of achieving that.

Which is still dumb.
They made Youtube do the age verification 2 years ago, we can’t see shit that falls under “mature content” unless you show them your ID so I would imagine it’s gonna be like that with the others.
 
Is this going to be like those pron sites with the 18+ banners that don’t work at all? I guess kids that already have a profile will be annoyed….. and what is considered a social media site? Paywalled, can’t see
 
Poor kids...






Government officials are like addicts, if they're not actively trying to ban something theh can suffer serious withdrawal symptoms
 
It's a good premise. Social media is peak brain rot that makes young people do dumb shit. It could disappear tomorrow and the world would be a better place. Retarded shit like Hawk Tuah wouldn't exist.
 
deadshot138 said:
It's a good premise. Social media is peak brain rot that makes young people do dumb shit. It could disappear tomorrow and the world would be a better place. Retarded shit like Hawk Tuah wouldn't exist.
Agree. But they will easily find a way around this.
 
It'll probably just come down to "are you 18?" and if not then kids will know where dad's driving license is.
 

Teenagers will be banned from using Tiktok, Snapchat, Instagram, X and Reddit until the age of 16 in Australia under new laws to be rushed through Parliament but will still be able to use message services including WhatsApp.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland confirmed on Thursday that the new laws will come into force in late 2025.

But they will not be ‘grandfathered’ which means that a 13 year old who currently has a TikTok or Instagram account will theoretically be forced to delete the app until they are older when the new laws come into effect.

The Snapchat ban, first revealed by news.com.au, is set to cause uproar among younger Australians who are heavy users of the site amid questions of how difficult it will be to stop children finding a way around the ban.

But kids will also still be able to use YouTube and Google classroom under the landmark changes designed to limit the harm that social media is causing teenagers.

The new laws will require social media platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent under 16s from having accounts.

not exactly sure how i feel. about this.. i think its better for kids to be of social media ... but i do not trust our goverment at all .

Bet it turns into digital id we all need somehow...

www.ashurst.com

Australia’s Digital ID Act and a new Trusted Exchange (TEx) – an update and a deep dive

Digital ID Act 2024 passed and a new Trusted Exchange (TEx). Digital identity laws commence December 2024, new rules and standards coming.
www.ashurst.com www.ashurst.com

Australia’s Digital ID Act and a new Trusted Exchange (TEx) – an update and a deep dive​


Digital ID – a national priority​

Australia’s new national Digital ID laws are due to commence by the end of the year, providing the legislative basis for broader adoption of Digital ID – and expansion of the Australian Government Digital Identity System (AGDIS, better known as myGov / myGovID).

Digital ID is a key initiative underpinning the Australia’s cyber security strategy and national strategy for identity resilience.



So im already untrusting obviously.. combine that with the new misinformation laws being pushed

Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024

Key points The Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 aims to reduce the spread of seriously harmful misinformation and disinformation on digital communications platforms. However, it is unclear if the Bill will o
www.aph.gov.au www.aph.gov.au

that gives goverment the right to decide what is and isnt misinformation .... and we saw the misinformation they pushed throughout covid..

The only people legally able to " misspeak " ill call it will be politicians and goverment mouthpieces..

yes we dont have " freedom of speech" enshrined like usa. But by law we are supposed to ha e " freedom of expression "... not anymore i guess
 
It wont change society. Parents arent going to allow their young teenagers to roam their neighbourhood like back when i grew up. That world is long gone. The size of house yards. Less kids in suburbia. Far more
Fear . Mostly both parents work.

I cant see how its going to help to be honest.
 
Mixed feelings on this. On one hand social media is absolutely damaging to kids, especially in the early teen/preteen years.

On the other hand there's a part of me that gets irked whenever a government steps in and decides what's best for people. Don't like going down that path.
 
Australian teenagers will have to occupy their time chasing kangaroos and wombats now.
 
Why they was not simply invest in anti-social media propaganda? Lol it was not control decision with limitation but with repetition! Strong juche it was never develop without collective thought and unity of mind! This it was just basic principle of Great Leadership!

Australie, no offense but you was doing #Freedom quite wrong IMHO. Maybe you was need a bit of #AmericanGumption to pave way for bright future.

#SupportUnification #Australiamerica
 
