Children under 16 would be banned from social media platforms under laws Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to introduce to protect the mental health of young people.Albanese said at a press conference on Thursday that the government planned to make social media companies responsible for enforcing the ban, while children and their parents would not be penalised if they flouted it. Click to expand...

The federal government has taken a big step towards realising its ambitious plan to get children and young teenagers off social media. After first announcing its intention to introduce legislation to set a minimum age for social media back in September, but staying quiet on what that minimum age would be, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced he had settled on 16: the same age the Coalition has previously said it would support. Click to expand...

While the exact age limit of the legislation has yet to be announced, the news follows Albanese’s previous endorsement of banning social media for anyone under the age of 16. Equally unknown is exactly how far reaching this legislation will seek to enforce itself and on which gaming platforms.



The Albanese government is reportedly looking to enforce stricter rules for teenagers online ahead of the next federal election according to a new report from The Guardian . The prime minister will allegedly announce the bill some time today though exact details of the legislation remain unclear outside of a loosely defined restriction around the use of social media and "other relevant digital platforms" by persons under 18 years old.While the exact age limit of the legislation has yet to be announced, the news follows Albanese's previous endorsement of banning social media for anyone under the age of 16. Equally unknown is exactly how far reaching this legislation will seek to enforce itself and on which gaming platforms.While major live service and multiplayer titles like Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft immediately come to mind, it's unclear how this love from the Australian government would coexist with pre-existing terms of service and minimum age requirements for the use of transactions and other social media platforms.

Online Gaming Platforms And YouTube Will Also Seemingly Be Banned For Aussies Under 16 Online Gaming Platforms And YouTube Will Also Seemingly Be Banned For Aussies Under 16

Surprised that no one posted this yet considering it’s a big news here. They’re making it a mandatory to show your ID on every social media and gaming platforms to show that you’re not under 16.More laws introduced for gaming platforms in the same week.Careful out there guys, you never know what will happen when you lose your IDs, what could go wrong…