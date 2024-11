Man Jones is good but so is Tom and who exactly is "near Jon's level" for Tom to fight? Also how would anybody know Tom's level when there is only 7 minutes of video of him fighting total. Jones, who is very smart, has nothing to study and also does not carry the weight as good as Tom and its hard for me to imagine Tom just falling to the ground without recourse. Its not fair for a rising superstar to not have anyone to fight so hopefully they have a plan for Tom as Jones had his time. That being said he is still really good.