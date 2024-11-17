  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The Disrespect to Stipe and the Sport!!!

You guys are so pathetic! You look for every excuse in the book to deny greatness. John Jones is the greatest of all time. Stipe looked solid, tight and no different than in his prime!
You lot are only saying he looked old and slow to downplay the win of John Jones.
John Jones made him look slow. Stipe was confused because of the multiplicity of techniques and speed and power of John Jones.

No, seriously, you lot are disgusting. I have never seen a bunch of dishonest, mischievous. lying. grotesque individuals such as yourselves. There was nothing wrong with either Stipe or John Jones's performance. Neither of them looked old and slow. It was basically a shutout, a shutdown and you lot cannot accept or admit it because of your hatred for John Jones. Deep down, we all know why you hate John Jones. But of course, if I dare say the truth who will report me to the mods to get me banned for telling us the truth! You know exactly why you root against John Jones.

Stop the cap!!!!!

If it wasn't John Jones, you would never have said that about Stipe's condition. You lot are a bunch of excuse makers, haters, and I dare say racist..
you are taking the piss.
 
The truth is, they served the old Stipe for Jones and everybody included in the deal was happy.
Stipe got payed, he still in his mind thought he could do it.
Jon got payed, great name that was clearly over the hill 5-6 years ago.
Dana got his GOAT Jones, more paydays also.
 
No, seriously, you lot are disgusting. I have never seen a bunch of dishonest, mischievous. lying. grotesque individuals such as yourselves. There was nothing wrong with either Stipe or John Jones's performance. Neither of them looked old and slow. It was basically a shutout, a shutdown and you lot cannot accept or admit it because of your hatred for John Jones. Deep down, we all know why you hate John Jones. But of course, if I dare say the truth who will report me to the mods to get me banned for telling us the truth! You know exactly why you root against John Jones.
 
