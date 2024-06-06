  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Law Senate GOP blocks bill to guarantee access to contraception.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798460380731289830

Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to block a bill put forward by Democrats that would guarantee access to contraception nationwide,
as Democrats seek to highlight the issue in the run up to November’s elections.

The bill – the Right to Contraception Act – would enshrine into federal law a right for individuals to buy and use contraceptives,
as well as for health care providers to provide them. It would apply to birth control pills, the plan B pill, condoms and other forms of contraception.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins crossed over to vote with Democrats in favor of advancing the bill. Schumer switched his vote to a no at the last minute in a procedural move that will allow Democrats to bring the bill back up in the future if they want.


 
So does this mean it won't be available? or it won't be free? Huge difference between those two.
 
What do Republicans have against unprotected sex? I thought they were all supposedly straight and you'd think they'd need birth control more.
 
