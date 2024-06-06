Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to block a bill put forward by Democrats that would guarantee access to contraception nationwide,as Democrats seek to highlight the issue in the run up to November’s elections.The bill – the Right to Contraception Act – would enshrine into federal law a right for individuals to buy and use contraceptives,as well as for health care providers to provide them. It would apply to birth control pills, the plan B pill, condoms and other forms of contraception.GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins crossed over to vote with Democrats in favor of advancing the bill. Schumer switched his vote to a no at the last minute in a procedural move that will allow Democrats to bring the bill back up in the future if they want.