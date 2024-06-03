



Strickland takes a shot at his MW rivals for waiting too long:



"The problem with these fucking c*nts, besides Whittaker, they all get a fight and they take like eight months off. What the fuck? What are you guys doing with those eight months?

What are you guys doing for eight months? Say yes to the fight, go fucking fight! I don’t understand why these assholes take so much time off.”



Strickland says that he has shown enough to be the clear no. 1 contender:



“I’m going to wait, I fucking paid my fucking dues. I paid my dues. I got fucking robbed, we all know I got fucking robbed, at least Dricus doesn’t back up. So I’m going to sit my fucking ass

in the gym and I’m going to be a team player by fucking waiting, and I’m going to fucking wait until they say ‘Sean, now go beat this man.’”



Strickland confirms that a title shot is the only thing he will accept:



“I'm willing to wait as long as it takes. I want the gold. When you’re fighting these top-10 motherfuckers, you’re only one slip and dodge away from being knocked out. I paid my penance,

I did what we did, went and fought Costa. I didn’t want to, I did it. So give me the fucking title shot! I beat Izzy and that motherfucker gets a title shot?”