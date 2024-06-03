Media Sean Strickland will now wait "for as long as it takes" to get a title shot

Strickland takes a shot at his MW rivals for waiting too long:

"The problem with these fucking c*nts, besides Whittaker, they all get a fight and they take like eight months off. What the fuck? What are you guys doing with those eight months?
What are you guys doing for eight months? Say yes to the fight, go fucking fight! I don’t understand why these assholes take so much time off.”

Strickland says that he has shown enough to be the clear no. 1 contender:

“I’m going to wait, I fucking paid my fucking dues. I paid my dues. I got fucking robbed, we all know I got fucking robbed, at least Dricus doesn’t back up. So I’m going to sit my fucking ass
in the gym and I’m going to be a team player by fucking waiting, and I’m going to fucking wait until they say ‘Sean, now go beat this man.’”

Strickland confirms that a title shot is the only thing he will accept:

“I'm willing to wait as long as it takes. I want the gold. When you’re fighting these top-10 motherfuckers, you’re only one slip and dodge away from being knocked out. I paid my penance,
I did what we did, went and fought Costa. I didn’t want to, I did it. So give me the fucking title shot! I beat Izzy and that motherfucker gets a title shot?”
 
Sean "You Guys" Strickland

Seriously though you guys, I think winner of Whittaker/Khamzat gets the next shot if DDP beats Izzy, if Izzy wins they might do Strickland/Izzy 2.
 
I expect Chimaev vs Whittaker to be fireworks
There is no way they will give the TS to Strickland after a snoozefest
He will have to do the same as previously and look for a short-notice title shot
 
It's be Chimaev or Whittaker getting the shot over Strickland. He'll have to wait, unfortunately for him.
 
