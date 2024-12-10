Does Sean Strickland Deserve this title shot?

svmr_db said: Can't really go back to how he got his first title fight to argue why he shouldn't get this one, considering what he did to Izzy that night. Click to expand...

Pharenheit said: I always thought Sean got the title shot because Izzy had cleaned out the division. While it probably wasn't deserved he still shocked the world and almost knocked out the long reigning champ + dominated him as the heavy underdog. Think that should weigh heavily in the eyes of people

yeah I can.He's not like Colby covington.Colby covington earned his title fight against usman almost twice over. The maia win should have been enough, but he had to fight RDA for an interim, STILL didn't get a title shot, so he had to fight lawler THEN he got to fight usman. So i wasn't surpised when he was given a one fight path against woodley and given another chance.Strickland doesn't really land there for me. IMO. If he had a monster streak when he lost to dricus after earning a legit title defense I'd forgive it. but personally, I'd ABSOLUTELY hold how he got his first title fight against him in this case as it was only 4 fights ago.Dricus had a foot injury and couldn't make the 7 week turn around izzy tried to fight him on. izzy only wanted dricus as a contender on a short turn around. It back fired when strickland beat him but it was always dricus title fight, not sean. hence Dricus getting the next fight without having to fight.Dricus earned his title fight with a finish over whittaker. Strickland is getting this fight with a split decision over costa.