Does Sean Strickland Deserve this title shot?

Wouldn't mind a poll for this one if a moderator could a simple Yes/No Poll that would be nice.
So the Question is in the thread title. Just going to go over some quick facts for those on the edge
Reasons why he deserves it:
- Dominated izzy in a non competitive fight
- His fight with Dricus was a very close loss
- He rebounded with a win against Costa
- He's been around a long while and has generally paid his dues (short notice fights, Stays active, Never ducking anyone)
Reasons why he doesn't deserve it:
- Never really earned his first title fight, was given it strictly via circumstances
- There is another viable contender in Khamzat who has strong momentum and a win over whittaker (which strickland has not fought)
- 4-3 in his last 7
- Only finish in over 4 years has no wikipedia page
Interested in the sherdog consensus on this one
