Sean Strickland has been having a horrible month

Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,317
- Reaction score
- 17,208
Those around Sean need to check on him because he’s unhinged. My guess is he’s overcompensating for his Daddy issues. These last couple months have been tough on Sean.
-DDP publicly brings up Strickland’s daddy issues. Strickland is still emotionally unhinged from those comments and it exposed Sean as a hypocrite - someone who can dish it out but can’t take it.
-Strickland cried on a podcast. Come on, your future kids are going to see that.
-Sean lost the middleweight championship.
-Strickland couldn’t knockdown a untrained youtuber who’s significantly lighter in size despite going 100%.
-Ducked a Boxing match with Jake Paul. Jake Paul has better technique and more power.
-Started a fight with Machine Gun Kelly because he’s romantically involved with Megan Fox while the best Sean can do is the female version of Ariel Helwani.
-DDP publicly brings up Strickland’s daddy issues. Strickland is still emotionally unhinged from those comments and it exposed Sean as a hypocrite - someone who can dish it out but can’t take it.
-Strickland cried on a podcast. Come on, your future kids are going to see that.
-Sean lost the middleweight championship.
-Strickland couldn’t knockdown a untrained youtuber who’s significantly lighter in size despite going 100%.
-Ducked a Boxing match with Jake Paul. Jake Paul has better technique and more power.
-Started a fight with Machine Gun Kelly because he’s romantically involved with Megan Fox while the best Sean can do is the female version of Ariel Helwani.