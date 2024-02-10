Sean Strickland has been having a horrible month

Those around Sean need to check on him because he’s unhinged. My guess is he’s overcompensating for his Daddy issues. These last couple months have been tough on Sean.

-DDP publicly brings up Strickland’s daddy issues. Strickland is still emotionally unhinged from those comments and it exposed Sean as a hypocrite - someone who can dish it out but can’t take it.

-Strickland cried on a podcast. Come on, your future kids are going to see that.

-Sean lost the middleweight championship.

-Strickland couldn’t knockdown a untrained youtuber who’s significantly lighter in size despite going 100%.

-Ducked a Boxing match with Jake Paul. Jake Paul has better technique and more power.

-Started a fight with Machine Gun Kelly because he’s romantically involved with Megan Fox while the best Sean can do is the female version of Ariel Helwani.
 
The boxing part, he could had said yes, date, venue and all of that, fight isnt happening, there is no ducking when it cant happen, he missed an opportunity to create some buzz around his name, but no fight was coming out of that.
 
It keeps him relevant even though he isn't the champ. If the UFC was smart then they would try to contact Nate to book him against Strickland at 300. That fight has no consequences to the division but it would make a lot of noise.
 
You trying to get Nate killed?
 
he got to smack the shit out of a stupid, stupid baby and it was all over the internet. I fully believe that Sean would consider that a successful day
 
He can tweet whatever he wants but I'm sure if Strickland woke up as MGK he would consider that a huge life improvement
 
kinda hard to book a fight with Jake Paul when you are under contract with the UFC don't ya think?
 
Weird timing for a breakdown since he's been clear that teh belt means nothing to him.
 
Her face isn't a 10, but you think this chick is just a female version of helwani?

1707584957922.png

<36> <JagsKiddingMe>
 
I mean he's doing better than I am. Say what you want but he will ALWAYS be a former world champion.

That's fuckin awesome.
 
