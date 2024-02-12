What do you think of the current state of the UFC?

When it comes to management, the fighters, and the media, UFC is in a strange state. Lets look at some of the major figures in the sport.

Dana White - Has a legion of fans who want to oil him up. Fans are clamoring for Dana to get oiled up and he’s into it. Dana has publicly stated he would get oiled up under the right circumstances.

Jon Jones - Career is filled with missed opportunities. First fighter with endorsements with Nike and Gatorade, only to lose them due to his behavior. Missed UFC 200 due to PEDs and turned down the UFC 300 main event. Recently was in Australia threatening to finger a comedians butthole.

Sean Strickand - He’s still affected by DDP’s Daddy comments. Lost the title and cried on a podcast. Exposed as a hypocrite - someone who can dish it out but not take it. Was incapable of knocking down a untrained youtuber who is significantly lighter in sparring despite going 100%.

Nina Drama - UFC shill reporter who is being pushed on the fans. May also have Daddy issues. She is a less attractive version of Ariel Helwani.

Conor McGregor - The sports biggest star who can’t get a fight scheduled. Today he’s more known for attending Boxing matches and party excessively and having rendezvous with different females.
 
It is clearly dying. - Random sherdogger 18 years ago
 
I'm tired of Apex events, especially considering how frequent they are
 
Dana is sabotaging the UFC to create new fans of powerslap. So if he ever gets fired powerslap would be more popular
 
