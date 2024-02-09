Media *** Sean Strickland Beats Up Troll/Streamer Sneako Mega Thread ***

Full video below.

I don't like youtubers, but seans a fucking idiot for going full tilt on a kid who was CLEARLY only sparring for about 3-4 minutes of a 5 minute round. STILL couldn't knock him out either.<45>

That kid must have weighed 130 soaking wet.

I respect strickland as a fighter, but he really is a POS bully.

I'm glad he got put in his place by DDP and any other legit fighter in his division.

 
Sean is like the trailer park tweaker who also happens to be a golden gloves boxer. He just keeps keeps coming at you.

Anyone know the context behind this? I'm guessing this guy wanted the smoke and challenged Sean?

I remember that fat dude who said he was 200-0 in street fights getting ragdolled by Chris Curtis, then STILL running his mouth afterwards.

It's like a battle of who is crazier.
 
He’s 160 I think, Strickland 200-205 probably?
 
