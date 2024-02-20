This is what the sports come to. I thank all the dumb cunt fans.
Ilia wins title, rematch Volk? No thanks. Fight Evloev an undefeated prospect in the top 5? No way, he needs to finish a fight first. Who does Ilia want? CONOR MCREGOR.
Omalley wins the title, gets a gift first title defense vs a guy who shouldn't be in the top 10 and he's already talking about ignoring Merab, Sandhagen, Umar etc. To go have a "superfight" with Ilia.
Islam Makhachev? Hasn't defended vs a Lightweight yet and he's already asking to move up and fight for the WW title...Jesus Christ.
Poatan is a paper champion at 205 who's been babied his entire career and he's trying to fight Tom fucking Aspinall?
Has Dricus said some dumb shit yet too? I feel like he has.