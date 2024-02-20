Media Sean O'Malley eyes Ilia Topuria fight with possible win in Chito rematch

Good call, clearly no obvious contenders at 135 who have recently dominated a former 2 division champ…
 
This is what the sports come to. I thank all the dumb cunt fans.

Ilia wins title, rematch Volk? No thanks. Fight Evloev an undefeated prospect in the top 5? No way, he needs to finish a fight first. Who does Ilia want? CONOR MCREGOR.

Omalley wins the title, gets a gift first title defense vs a guy who shouldn't be in the top 10 and he's already talking about ignoring Merab, Sandhagen, Umar etc. To go have a "superfight" with Ilia.

Islam Makhachev? Hasn't defended vs a Lightweight yet and he's already asking to move up and fight for the WW title...Jesus Christ.

Poatan is a paper champion at 205 who's been babied his entire career and he's trying to fight Tom fucking Aspinall?

Has Dricus said some dumb shit yet too? I feel like he has.
 
I would love to see it
really fun match up regardless of belts or whatever
 
this shit means nothing. vacate your belt if you are to scared to clean out your division. "if he put on a performance against chito that he is saying he will" must have forgot the first fight when rogan interviewed you crying on the ground....
 
Sean’s a pussy. He knows Merab would emasculate him in front of millions. Ilia would put him in a coma also.
 
