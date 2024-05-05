Ilia topuria vs max holloway

Rapa
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2021
- Messages
- 886
- Reaction score
- 630
Why people thinks max can beat ilia? Some even says max makes it look easy
Ok i understand you are still in shock because of last second K.O
But this is enough for you to think he beats topuria?
Topuria has better boxing technique
More power
Better wrestling/grappling
What makes you think he wont wrestle fck max if he has to?
Yair tookd down max.
Max's win agaisnt justin is nothing because justin is slow not very technical brawler. Yes he has power but thats it even in their second fight porier was wining every boxing exchange
Please explain how max beats topuria maybe i dont understand something
