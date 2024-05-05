Ilia topuria vs max holloway

Coin flip fight. They are both dangerous fights for each other. I do understand that you can't see it as you're definitely a bit biased, TS.



Ilia will more than likely have to utilize his speed advantage, try to keep Max on his back foot, not let him get comfortable with the range moving forward, possibly work in some grappling to win control and dictate that fight. He's also got a lot of power. Max's key to victory is probably through work rate, cardio, volume and not becoming one note where Topuria can take advantage of angles and pivots. Max can fight like he used to, aggressively or decide to focus on entries and exists implementing kicks as well, trying to pick his spots, though Ilia is much quicker than Allen, KZ and Gaethje.



It's an intriguing fight. Ilia is a tough test for anyone at 145. Hopefully it happens and he doesn't pick Ortega over one of Holloway, Volkanovski or Evloev.