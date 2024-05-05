Ilia topuria vs max holloway

Why people thinks max can beat ilia? Some even says max makes it look easy
Ok i understand you are still in shock because of last second K.O
But this is enough for you to think he beats topuria?

Topuria has better boxing technique
More power
Better wrestling/grappling

What makes you think he wont wrestle fck max if he has to?
Yair tookd down max.

Max's win agaisnt justin is nothing because justin is slow not very technical brawler. Yes he has power but thats it even in their second fight porier was wining every boxing exchange

Please explain how max beats topuria maybe i dont understand something
nonoob said:
Not many gave Max any chance to survive against Justin either.​
Yea because they dont understand fighting or just wanted justin to win.
It was really easy to see max would win he is faster better striker with better fight IQ even porier had hard time against him
Just because justin head kicked porier he became better fighter or what? Justin never was champion level fighter and never will be
 
All I know is Ilia is possibly the most annoying unlikable fighter I have seen in.a while (Ronda, Colby, Conor level annoying) and really pulling for Max to shut his lights out.
 
I'm not sure who to pick this one.

I think Max is a better boxer, so I will go with Max. I don't think Topuria can take and/or keep Max down either.

Max might be that guy who can beat everyone in his division but that one guy.

Topuria is very good though. I'd say 55/45 Max. It will come down to Topuria's footwork, forward or backward. I just think Max couldn't find Volk and too fast for him. Topuria never occured to me the quickest guy around.

I think this is a very tough fight to call though. It will also come down to Max being able to take Topuria's shots because I think Topuria can land on Max, but I think Max will edge him in volume.

I think Max 48-47.
 
Streeter said:
All I know is Ilia is possibly the most annoying unlikable fighter I have seen in.a while (Ronda, Colby, Conor level annoying) and really pulling for Max to shut his lights out.
You dont like him i get it. But how do you think max beats him? Or max beats him just because you dont like him?
 
Max is Topuria's nightmare matchup.
He has the size, speed, and footwork to stunt on him.
 
JustOnce said:
. I don't think Topuria can take and/or keep Max down either.
Can you explain what makes you think that? Max has been taken down even by yair who has no wrestling and max has never fought against strong wrestler on the other side topuria is high level wrestler/grappler (even better than boxer) so what makes you think he cant takedown max?
 
Black9 said:
Max is Topuria's nightmare matchup.
He has the size, speed, and footwork to stunt on him.
Topuria is faster
How max is his nightmare matchup? Its opposite
 
Rapa said:
You dont like him i get it. But how do you think max beats him? Or max beats him just because you dont like him?
If Illia fights smart he abandons striking and just spams td attempts till he starts to get them. Max has good tdd but eventually he would go down.

Iliad only chance standing is if he already gotten max down and the threat is there then stand up is equal or even Ilia favor .

Max chsnce to win is his tdd he denies Iloa the td n forces Him to stand where Max isn't as concerned as much ....Max lights him up in back an forth striking . Ilia may have so e power but Max's chin is legend.

I favor ilia as unfortunately I think he gets him down eventually an keeps him there as Max is average best on back..
 
Because Topuria has a basic level of mma wrestling takedown game, and he likely doesn't have cardio to wrestle for five rounds, and though arguably Edgar was washed up, Edgar went 1 out of 15 against Max, and based on his other fights.

Max might not be best at TDD, but I imagine it will be way more than enough. And I doubt that would be Topuria's game plan anyways. If it is, he'd gas and lose.
 
Still no one explains how max beats him to me it seems you guys just want max to win or you really dont understand fighting or you just see what your fav fighter might do but cant see what other fighter can do
 
Gotta hate the armchair analysis who know 1000% fighter A beats fighter B everyday everywhere.

@Rapa you don't understand how fights work max can easily beat Ilia. Max can easily lose too.
These are two of the best and an unexpected shot or mistake can easily get it done.
 
Coin flip fight. They are both dangerous fights for each other. I do understand that you can't see it as you're definitely a bit biased, TS.

Ilia will more than likely have to utilize his speed advantage, try to keep Max on his back foot, not let him get comfortable with the range moving forward, possibly work in some grappling to win control and dictate that fight. He's also got a lot of power. Max's key to victory is probably through work rate, cardio, volume and not becoming one note where Topuria can take advantage of angles and pivots. Max can fight like he used to, aggressively or decide to focus on entries and exists implementing kicks as well, trying to pick his spots, though Ilia is much quicker than Allen, KZ and Gaethje.

It's an intriguing fight. Ilia is a tough test for anyone at 145. Hopefully it happens and he doesn't pick Ortega over one of Holloway, Volkanovski or Evloev.
 
Streeter said:
Iliad only chance standing is if he already gotten max down and the threat is there then stand up is equal or even Ilia favor .
Ilia has better technique in close range better defence while max has absorbed most sig strikes ever
What makes you think max has better hands? Dont tell me its bcs he was better than justin
 
JustOnce said:
Because Topuria has a basic level of mma wrestling takedown game, and he likely doesn't have cardio to wrestle for five rounds
Okay so you dont know ilias skills
Ilia has one of the best wrestling you will ever see in mma and he has cardio to wrestle more than five rounds dude was wrestling since he was 7 years old
You call his wrestling basic when u dont have info about him...
 
Rapa said:
Ilia has better technique in close range better defence while max has absorbed most sig strikes ever
What makes you think max has better hands? Dont tell me its bcs he was better than justin
Because I watched them both. Sorry I can't give you your ilia conformation bias. I hope Ilia does stsnd so Max can knock the piece of shit out!
 
Rapa said:
Ilia has better technique in close range better defence while max has absorbed most sig strikes ever
What makes you think max has better hands? Dont tell me its bcs he was better than justin
He's also given out by far the most significant strikes and apparently has developed KO power.
Max has the 7th best TDD in Featherweight UFC history(84%) and he's had countless fights.

I'd favor it 70/30 Holloway.
 
