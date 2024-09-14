Sean O’Malley Appears on Cejudo and Usman’s Podcast

Pequeño Corey
Gotta' stay hydrated out there!
Praises Usman. Roasts Cejudo.
“I came here for two reasons. 1- to praise you Kamaru, you’re an absolute legend. And 2- Henry, how’d you let Aljo take you down so easy?! Haha! You’re welcome.” **end interview**
